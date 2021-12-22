Dinner with a positive Omicron, 150 infected in Oslo

A corporate Christmas dinner turned into a major Covid outbreak in Oslo, Norway, where 107 people (out of a total of 117) were infected, the majority of them from the Omicron variant.

All participants had also undergone a quick swab for safety before meeting, almost all were vaccinated with two doses (96%), almost none had yet had the third. But all these precautions were not enough to prevent the spread of the virus. The average age of the people was 39.

One of the participants in the Oslo dinner had returned from South Africa two days earlier. He was fine and his swab had come back negative (or so he had claimed). Despite this, Omicron infected 81 people that evening, or 74% of the participants. The traveler from South Africa experienced the first symptoms two days after the holiday. Most of the guests – 37 people – began to feel ill three days later.

In Oslo, despite the double dose of vaccine (everyone had an RNA vaccine, almost all for less than three months) and the young age, 71 infected had three symptoms, mainly cough, followed by cold and fever. No one has been hospitalized at the moment. Some of them were in the restaurant to celebrate the company dinner, others would be part of the staff and patrons of the place who were present at that time or in the next “shift”. Among the customers who entered the room for the second shift, between 10 and 30 and 3 in the morning, another 70 were infected, 53 with the Omicron variant.

The owners of the restaurant have launched an appeal to everyone who attended the restaurant that evening, and are still working to collect the medical records of the positives.