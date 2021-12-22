Dinosaurs, discovered an embryo preserved in the egg for 70 million years

A perfectly preserved dinosaur embryo in the egg. The specimen, renamed ‘Baby Yingliang’, is fossilized in a position previously thought to be typical only of birds about to be born. It is an oviraptosaurus (a “relative” theropod of birds) that lived about 70 million years ago and was found in southern China. His identikit is published in iScience magazine by an international team led by the University of Birmingham and the Chinese University of Geosciences in Beijing.

The “relationship” with birds

«Most of the dinosaur embryos are incomplete with the disjointed skeletons: we were very surprised to see this embryo perfectly preserved in its egg, in a posture similar to that of birds. It’s something that has never before been seen in non-avian dinosaurs, ”comments Waisum Ma of the University of Birmingham. Baby Yingliang is 27cm long from head to tail and sits inside a 17cm egg.

The fetal position

Its head is folded under the belly, flanked by the legs, while the back follows the curvature of the shell. “It looks like a small bird curled up in its egg, further proof that many features of modern birds first evolved in their ancestors dinosaurs,” explains Steve Brusatte of the University of Edinburgh. The fossil, recovered in Jiangxi province near Ganzhou city, was acquired in 2000 by the director of a company called Yingliang Group, but then ended up in a warehouse where it was recovered only a decade ago by the staff of Yingliang Stone. Nature History Museum in Xiamen, where it is still preserved today.