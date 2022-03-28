Diomary La Mala censors La Materialista

Singer Diomary La Mala censored the video challenge published by the urban interpreter, The Materialist on Instagramwith which he joined the viral campaign for the song “Envolver” by the Brazilian Anitta.

“Wrapchallenge” became a trend on social networks after Anitta challenged his followers. In the videos in which the artist, as well as her admirers, men and women, some scantily clad, perform explicit pelvic thrusts, they leave very little to her imagination.

The criticism of Diomary La Mala to The Materialistwho in recent months has stopped promoting her career in music to project herself on the OnlyFans platform, through which she disseminates erotic visual material, it is because her actions do not favor the image of women.

“The truth is that it is difficult to work for women while that is what is trending. Someone guide me please, “wrote La Mala in the profile of The Materialist.

Immediately the urban interpreter, today “influencer” invited Diomary to visit the Profile of @anitta and defended the right to do so.

“With all the respect that you deserve, Doña Diomary, you asked a question through the profile of @anitta and of the others who did the challenge and left such a constructive comment??? Everyone works, defends and acts according to its purpose. Respect for the rights of others is La Paz. Oh, and lastly, I am glad to know that you follow me. I had never seen her commenting on thousands of good things that I have done. Blessings”, was the answer she gave him The Materialist to Diomary La Mala.

Diomary replies

Hours after that message, Diomary Lama used her social network Instagram to reply to the message you wrote The Materialist.

“That’s how my Sunday woke up! Oh dioooooo. Excuse me, Miss. I didn’t want to hurt your feelings. Each one with their own purpose. I understand that the end justifies the means. Forgive me because it wasn’t anything personal but I touched on your profile. I’m very sorry. I understand that you don’t have daughters; I don’t know if you have nieces; well, anyway. You can live without sound; believe me. And respect for the rights of others according to Benito Juárez in 1867 is not the peace that those of us who have the God’s blessing day by day to continue living with the necessary humility that today makes me apologize for having offended you. Ahhhh and finally; thank you for expressing your respects to this lady who faces her years with so much pride. You can call me Aunt or Grandma. Meanwhile I’m still the BAD!!! WOMAN, AUTHENTIC, FIGHTER (for women’s rights) and ALTRUIST (founder of the foundation to start from scratch). This is the meaning of my artistic name about anti values. God continue to bless you life and your career Miss,” said Diomary.

This comment was deleted and then he published a photograph of a blackboard that has the following message inscribed: It’s how much!!! #wow. “Culture is not a free time activity, it is what makes us free all the time”.

Anitta

Last week, the Brazilian singer Anittawith its song “Envolver” became the most listened to in the world on the Spotify list this Friday.

“The number one in the world. I really don’t know what to say about being the first solo Latin American woman to become number one in the world,” the popular 28-year-old singer, born in the humble Honorio Gurgel neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, said in a message on her Twitter account.

The famous singer of “Girl from Rio”, “Essa mina é louca” and “Boys don’t cry” stated that she also does not know how to explain what she feels as “the only Brazilian to have one of her songs among the five most listened to in the world” .