Dionisi gives Juve to the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup

In Italian Cup party on Sassuolo . Dionysus – with a goal of Harroui at the start of the race – beats the measure Cagliari and is given as a gift quarters against the Juve , a team to which he already tripped in the league last October going to win in full recovery at the Stadium thanks to the signing of Maxime Lopez. The formation of Mazzarri accelerates in the second half, goes on the net twice ( Dalbert And Pavoletti ) but is stopped by the referee and Var.

Always scamacca at the top

The moderate turnover of Dionysus (Scamacca and Raspadori present) gives space and glory to Harroui, who after a first part of the match lived undertone puts the winning paw in the 18 ‘bringing Sassuolo the advantage. Cagliari, in the field with many young players, tries without success to get back on top: the only real danger for the goal of Pegolo – apart from a few flames from Pavoletti – is the header of Hoe, then it is almost a black-green monologue. Raspadori he becomes the protagonist of a double chance (the first ends up on the outside pole) while Scamacca goes close to doubling with a long-range shot. The start of recovery is very unfortunate for Mazzarri’s team, forced by the referee and Var to retrace their steps twice: a goal canceled in Dalbert (48 ‘) and one, beautiful and split, in Pavoletti (61 ‘) due to the irregular position of Nandez. Swirl of changes in the last twenty minutes: Dionisi inserts the navigated Peluso and covers himself by removing Scamacca for Frattesi, Cagliari plays the card in vain Pereiro (goals and assists in the victory against Bologna) because in the end it is Sassuolo who take the pass for the quarter-finals.