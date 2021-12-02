Dionisi live in conference

Press conference by Alessio Dionisi post Sassuolo Naples. The match Sassuolo Naples ends at Mapei Stadium and speaks in Dionisi conference for Sassuolo after the 15th matchday of the Serie A calendar FootballNapoli24 la live conference by Dionisi.

Post Sassuolo Naples Alessio Dionisi at the press conference. The Sassuolo coach spoke live after the match. Here is what was highlighted by CalcioNapoli24:

“I’m sorry for the game for how it turned out, but we should congratulate the players on how we believed in the result after Napoli’s 0-2 draw. We closed them in the half field and we need to become aware of this performance and result.

When you play important games it is a strong signal for the team. We have recovered in the statistics in these games. We have a great desire to demonstrate already in view of the next game.

We have quality players and we want to build identity around our team. The players have quality and that’s why we aim to play a lot of ball on the ground. We have to limit the goals scored and we always try to score one more against our opponents.

Among all the great teams it is not up to me to place Napoli. It counts where Napoli is deservedly in the standings. We were good at defending today and this allowed us to be in the game. Napoli is where it deserves and has the quality to stay there.

We have to overcome the obstacles and consequently the results will come “.