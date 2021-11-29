Dionisi rotates, Spalletti has two doubts

Looking for three points on a difficult field since the Sarri years and against an opponent on the wings of enthusiasm. The Naples faces the Sassuolo of Dionisi after the overwhelming victory over Lazio, but also the neroverdi are in an excellent moment and have returned from the feat on the Milan field, dominating the Rossoneri in terms of dribbling and sending Pioli’s pressures to empty like no one had managed to do this season and maybe not only.

Race far from easy for the Neapolitans who face a team that loves to dominate and play the ball and that does not have so different characteristics. Napoli is first in possession with 59% of average and second there is Sassuolo with 56.4%, not far also in terms of precision in the passes (88% to 85% on average) and who are both in the last four positions instead for aerial duels, tackles and fouls.

The latest on Sassuolo

Dionisi could rotate some elements after the Milan effort: in defense possible space for Toljan and Rogerio on the sides with the former Chiriches alongside Ferrari in place of Ayhan. In midfield Frattesi, Maxime Lopez and Henrique, but Traoré is not to be excluded. In attack towards the confirmation of the trident Berardi, Scamacca, Raspadori, but Defrel undermines the tip and Boga should only recover for the bench.

The latest on Napoli

Spalletti in the second half managed the effort and some men in the large victory against Lazio. There are two doubts: Demme who is ready and is in a run-off with Lobotka, but among the best of the last race, and Elmas who undermines Lozano with different characteristics. Politano and Ounas are recovered and will start from the bench.

SASSUOLO (4-3-3): Advice; Toljan, Chiriches, Ferrari, Rogerio; Frattesi, Maxime Lopez, Henrique; Berardi, Scamacca, Raspadori. Herds Dionisi

Ballotings: Henrique-Traoré 55% -45%, Scamacca-Defrel 55% -45%

NAPLES (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Lobotka, Fabian; Lozano, Zielinski, Insigne; Mertens. Herds Spalletti

Ballotings: Lobotka-Demme 55% -45%, Lozano-Elmas 55% -45%

REFEREE: Pezzuto (Alassio-Liberti, IV: Di Martino, VAR: Nasca, AVAR: De Meo)