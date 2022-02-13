Dionisi: “With equal numbers we would have won. Kumbulla had to be booked first “- Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

The words of the coach: “I can only congratulate the team: we did very well in 1-1 and then took the lead.”

Alessio Dionysus analyzed after the final whistle the draw obtained at home against Rome. These are his words:

How many kilometers have you covered in your technical area? God forbid, I would do damage on the pitch but I try to help. There were ten of us, in numerical difficulty. We had to manage the pressure and I was trying to make my contribution. I can only compliment the boys.

Wasn’t he happy? I would have liked to have always played with eleven. The comment on the management of the game I leave it to the experts. But then never say anything maybe it’s not the right thing. Kumbulla was certainly warned first and instead some admonitions came to us immediately. It is a shame not to have played the match with eleven players, then after having faced Juventus on Thursday. Roma had played on Tuesday and we are a small team compared to Roma. Many had already played. I can only congratulate the team: we did very well in 1-1 and then we took the lead. In eleven against eleven we would have won it and we were risking to win it even ten against eleven.

Everyone talks a lot about young people, how difficult is it to manage this? The hardest thing is trying to help them grow. They must be supported and also managed by not letting them play at times. We have chosen to let them play always, give them confidence and let them play in difficulties. Every now and then they could refuse and instead they were all on the pitch. They have no wrong attitude. Sometimes we talk about it too much, but sometimes reading the newspapers it seems that they have already proved a lot. I consider myself lucky, but they need to be managed

He will have to do without Ferrari for the match against Inter, what does it mean to do without Maxime Lopez and Ferrari, who are very quality? In Mourinho I recognize the intellectual honesty of having recognized our quality. Maybe we sin physically, in the standing situation or in very physical games. If they put it on that floor, we struggle. We have to bring it to the level of the game, sometimes we succeed at others less so.

You are a technical team, you like to dribble. I also saw something else, your imprint, but there are too many goals scored. In the end we arrive tired, today also for the choices and the match on Thursday. Domenico was unable to finish the game due to cramps, Traore did. Not being physical, we also lose lucidity and risk conceding a few goals. Regarding the team’s attitude, I’m not saying that I care more about the dirty game, but we have to go hand in hand. Because we have quality, but only with that you can’t win games. Many teams are improving the offensive pressure. We have to accept it, but sometimes we reject it. I hope to pass it on to the boys.

At what point is Traoré’s growth path and where do you see it in the future? Traore should thank me because if I don’t take it off in Turin, today he asks me to change. He was tired but he pulled the whole game. I try to play down, of course, that you have to do it with young guys. He must play on the pitch, he has quality and must not isolate himself. To improve he must have a continuous attitude in the game, accept the game. If it goes off and on during the game and players with the most legs will never catch them. He must never be with his back to the door or on the line. Then he is intelligent and he finds the position: we must give him as much continuity as possible, if he must deserve it. For the first three months since I arrived, he didn’t deserve it. I hope you begin to understand that continuity is deserved.

Was the expulsion decisive for the result? It could only have gone worse if Pellegrini scores after Ferrari’s expulsion. We were enjoying a well-deserved victory, also for the performance of the boys. We are not used to playing so many close and expensive races. I have to say good to the guys, I felt we could win today. It was not easy because at the end of the first half there was a bit of nervousness, two yellow cards, every now and then we should be more flexible in both directions. Then the draw gave us a little bit of balance and we wanted to win it, at 2-2 we had another chance, I have to say good to the guys, I can’t stop on the result.

Did you also prepare it on Roma’s mistakes? Today we played at 3 and a half also out of necessity because we had two disqualified. Traore made a high attacking winger which is not really appropriate, then he carved out an important space on the pitch and was good. We conceded a goal from a corner in 10 in the 94th minute, the first goal from a penalty, it is an understatement to speak only of episodes. In the performance we wanted to win it and I think we have done enough. We didn’t think about Roma’s mistakes. We were lucky on the first goal, like Roma on the penalty. Our first goal was offset by theirs.

Do you have a built-in heater seen the sweater you’re wearing? We have to talk about 3 years ago when I showed up in shorts and it’s not cool (laughs, ed). During the game we warm up.

What happened with the Roma bench in the final? I replaced Berardi for cramps, he was getting nervous, like us from the bench because Kumbulla had to be booked in the first half, then he was booked in the second half and maybe he shouldn’t have finished the game, but there is a little bit of nervousness that can occur when you perceive that something has been taken away from you but the referees try to do their best as we do.

You are far from the hot area, what is Sassuolo’s goal? We have to think about always moving the ranking and we don’t always succeed, but if we have attitude we can do it. We have to improve what we did in the first leg and we have to do at least 25 trying to stay on the left side, nibbling points in front of us. With Inter we know that we can lose even if we do everything well but we must not take anything for granted.

How did you experience the confrontation with Mourinho? I can only thank him for making you comfortable. I coached in Serie D 4 years ago and now coach Sassuolo and be at ease with Mourinho, I have to thank him. For the rest, the game is not between the coaches, it is the players. You like to talk about the coaches, I understand, but the players play.