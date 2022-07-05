Entertainment

Dior: beige and embroidery – Diario de Yucatán

PARIS (EFE).— Everything in beige and embroidery. This was Dior’s commitment in its Haute Couture show for autumn-winter 2022/23, presented yesterday in Paris, on a catwalk where the firm extolled the value of craftsmanship, rich fabrics and a range of neutral colors.

