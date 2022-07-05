Dior: beige and embroidery – Diario de Yucatán

PARIS (EFE).— Everything in beige and embroidery. This was Dior’s commitment in its Haute Couture show for autumn-winter 2022/23, presented yesterday in Paris, on a catwalk where the firm extolled the value of craftsmanship, rich fabrics and a range of neutral colors.

The Parisian firm once again chose the Rodin Museum as the setting for its catwalk, presented among enormous hand-embroidered tapestries by the Ukrainian artist Olesia Trofymenko, a work baptized “The Tree of Life”, which gives consistency to the creation of the Italian Maria Grazia Chiuri, creative director of Dior.

The collection, with a clearly folkloric background, transformed trees and flowers into cotton, silk and rope embroidery.

The line opened with twenty outfits in different shades of beige and taupe from head to toe: from low-heeled ankle boots with embroidery and laces, up to long skirts and bolero-type jackets. One of the first jackets seemed to be inspired by the bullfighter’s suit of lights, a nod to the Cruise collection that Dior presented a few weeks ago in Seville, also as a tribute to the artisan roots of the Seville capital.

With Chiuri at the helm, Dior seems to have found a uniform that changes appearance each season but remains essential: a short jacket, a blouse buttoned up to the neck under a slightly puffed skirt and a flat shoe.

This was followed by lace and guipure dresses in bronze and black, silk muslin evening gowns in light dresses with transparencies, and a new way of presenting the “New Look” silhouette, the house’s star brand, in more sophisticated codes. modern with a “tuxedo” type jacket and skirt structured by ties.

At night, the dresses are covered with rounded and gown-like coats, with a printed patchwork effect and in darker tones, such as burgundy, anthracite gray and black.

Most of the fabrics in the collection were worked by hand, to give more value to the precious and irregular textures of the garments, a nod from the brand to the opening of dialogues and cultures, according to the press release.

“Painting and embroidery give an emotional charge to the image of the tree of life, which is a symbol for different cultures and mythologies,” explained the creator in the note.

But more informal cuts were also seen, such as a series of “tartan” print dresses with pleated skirts and chiffon blouses, much more urban than what Haute Couture firms are used to in their dresses, which in recent decades have been reduced. to red carpets.

The show, which followed that of Schiaparelli and Iris Van Herpen, took place on the first day of the Haute Couture presentations, which are shown in Paris between now and Thursday.

A day that was already full of celebrities, such as Emma Watson and Rita Ora, at Schiaparelli, and the model Elle Macpherson together with the actresses Zoe Saldaña and Naomi Watts at Dior.

The Haute Couture fashion shows continue this afternoon with proposals by Giambattista Valli and Christophe Josse, and again this Tuesday with Chanel, Stéphane Rolland and Armani Privé, among the most prominent.