Dior brings the baroque to Paris Fashion Week | News from Mexico

Paris.- The Dior designer, Maria Grace Chiuriwas set in the reign of Catherine de’ Medici and harnessed the hoop skirts, corsets and platform shoes of the era, integrating it into a modern line for the brand’s spring collection.

I think she was the first to understand the power of fashion.”

Chiuri said in an interview, describing how the queen of 16th century France she had introduced platform heels to elevate her petite stature.

Models in wide, bell-shaped hoop skirts, lace shorts and long black coats covered in embroidered flowers paraded through an elaborate grotto structure, carved out of layers of cardboard.

temporary structure

Built by the artist Eva Jospin, it was at the center of a temporary structure installed in the Tuileries Gardens.

The crowd gathered under umbrellas to watch the celebrities arrive, including the K-Pop star. Jisoo, Natalie Portman Y Maggie Gyllenhaal.

The brand owned by LVMHmarked the second day of Paris Fashion Week ready-to-wear shows, which run through October 4.

De Medici introduced embroidery to the French court, Chiuri noted, including three-dimensional raffia flowers and delicate lace lingeriewithout neglecting modernity, using technical fabrics for the crinoline skirts and leaving the waist uncovered in many of the looks.

The idea was to create a “baroque party in a contemporary way,” Chiuri said.