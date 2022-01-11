Dior calls Yara Shahidi and Natalie Portman for the new beauty line

Yara Shahidi and Natalie Portman posing for the Dior Foundation (courtesy Dior)



The partnership continues between Natalie Portman And Christian Dior, this time, together with another protagonist. Yara Shahidi, American actress mainly famous for the TV series Black-lish, was chosen by the French fashion house as the new ambassador for Dior forever foundation, product line of the brand of which Natalie Portman was already an ambassador. Shadidi had already been nominated by Dior as a brand ambassador last July (see MFF dated 06/07/2021), with specific qualifications not only for womenswear, but also for the make-up line.

The two actresses will lend their faces for the shots of the 2022 campaigns of the cosmetic product line, created in 2007 by Dior and ready to be released on January 17 with the new items from the 2022 collection.

As the brand explains in a press release, «Forever foundation also reflects the savoir-faire of researchers, who benefit from Dior’s 50 years of expertise in cutting-edge scientific research in the field of skincare. That of Dior botanists and scientists, who inherited his passion for flowers from Christian Dior ». This is also linked to the expertise of the current creative director and the image of Dior’s make-up Peter Philips, «Which derives from her color expertise and her unique make-up techniques. Forever is the result of 15 years of pursuit of perfection, 15 years of love for and by women, a product that strengthens their self-confidence every day “.

The new Dior foundations for the 2022 line are technologically better, renewed to offer new shades and meet the increasingly cutting-edge needs of customers. Precisely for this need for modernity and evolution, Dior wanted to add the energy and status symbol of Yara Shahidi to an icon like Natalie Portman, since 2011 the face of Dior for beauty products and billboards around the world. . Who several times, being ambassadors, has dressed the garments of the maison during his shows and public appearances. (All rights reserved)