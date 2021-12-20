Dior enlists the footballer Kylian Mbappé



December 20, 2021 by Editorial staff



Dior strengthens his connection with the world of sport by choosing the player Kylian Mbappé as his testimonial for menswear and the Sauvage perfume. The attacker of the Paris Saint-Germain he is also one of the best known players of the French national team, with whom he won the world cup in 2018. “His impressive career – reads the note from Dior – sees him, in the same year, designated best youngster by the Fifa“. Last month, Mbappé scored four goals for the French national team in a qualifying match for the World Cup 2022, first quadriplet in a French team game since 1958.

“The Dior fashion house is particularly happy to welcome Kylian Mbappé, with whom it shares the same values ​​of demanding standards and generosity,” Dior said in a statement. As mentioned at the beginning, the player will lend his image to the creations of Kim Jones, artistic director of the Dior men’s collections, and the fragrance Sauvage. For the latter, the choice of a sportsman represents a change after the campaigns with the actors Johnny Depp And Robert Pattinson.









