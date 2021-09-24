Dior exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum in New York

Opened only a few days ago, this exhibition appears to be a success in New York

According to the museum, the pieces included in the exhibition exemplify “many of the French couturier’s fabulous silhouettes, including the ‘New Look’, which debuted in 1946, just ten years before Dior died of a heart attack at the age of 52 in Montecatini Terme. in Italy.

After Dior’s death, a number of artistic directors had assumed his role, including the now legendary designer Yves Saint Laurent, John Galliano and others. The exhibition also includes galleries dedicated to the designers who continued to build Dior without Dior.

The press release of that “The central atrium of our Beaux-Arts style courtyard has been redesigned as an enchanted garden and a concluding gallery celebrates the dresses worn by stars from Grace Kelly to Jennifer Lawrence.

Christian Dior was born on January 21, 1905 into a wealthy family. She received a good education and later started working as a stylist. He opened the House of Dior in 1947.

If you are passing through New York and want to visit this exhibition, you can buy tickets here.

