Dior Haute Couture Fall Winter 2023 Fashion Show: Guests

The Dior Cruise 2023 parade in Seville

CHRISTIAN DIOR Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022-2023

During the first days of July, the world of fashion focuses its gaze on Paris. A city that this month becomes the epicenter of the industry for welcoming and celebrating Haute Couture Week. An event that brings together great designers and firms of the level of Giambattista Valli, Balenciaga, Chanel or Dior to present on the catwalks its new Fall Winter 2022/2023 collections. The latter, the French house Christian Dior, held its parade yesterday, weeks after the great display that took place in Seville during the presentation of its 2023 Cruise Collection. This time, the maison returns with its Haute Couture proposal. The inspiration for his designs, the work of Maria Grazia Chiuri, part of the work of the Ukrainian artist Olesia Trofymenko and the mythological concept of the tree of life. That is reflected in garments where the ‘folk’ inspiration predominates with embroidery and painted details.

Invited to the Dior Haute Couture AW 22-23 fashion show

However, this type of parade not only brings with it the sample of its collections, but also brings together innumerable ‘celebrities’ and style prescribers who occupy the front row of the ‘show’. Personalities ranging fromto influencer Chiara Ferragni, to the Italian aristocrat Beatrice Borromeo, the model Lily Aldridge or, even, the Spanish Victoria Federica, the young ‘royal’ is an unconditional fan of the first row of the French ‘maison’. A few weeks ago she was one of the star guests at the fashion show that the brand held in the Plaza de España in Seville, where she dazzled with a short white dress. And, now, she has traveled to Paris so as not to miss the new proposals by Maria Grazia Chiuri. On this occasion, she with a gray miniskirt suit styling. Sofia Sánchez de Betak, Jeanne Damas, Sigourney Weaver, Naomi Watts, Elle Macpherson and Zoe Saldana, among other guests, have also attended this Dior front row.

