Dior or Vivienne Westwood? Cruella’s fashion mood is a fashion challenge – Fashion

Dior or Vivienne Westwood? The classic elegance of the 60s or the punk of the 70s? Craig Gillespie’s live action Cruella is not just a family story between a rejected child and a ‘bad’ mother but also a fashion challenge. In addition to the soundtrack, it is the look that is amazing in this film that is bringing audiences back to theaters all over the world from the USA to Italy (or on TV on Disney +). Cruella’s fashion mood is purebred: Jenny Beavan, 71 years old, two-time Academy Award winner for costumes – James Ivory’s Room with a View and George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road – plus eight nominations. For next season, the nomination for the statuette seems obvious. After all, the British costume designer’s look made global headlines in 2016 when to retaliate the Oscar for Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) she took the podium wearing jeans and a biker jacket decorated with a flaming jeweled skull. In short, a significant clue for Cruella, the film that investigates the sad childhood and the desire for revenge of the villain of the 101 Dalmatians, the supervillain who loves furs Cruella de Mon, played by Emma Stone. Set in the middle of the revolution punk-rock in 1970s London, follows aspiring fashion designer Estella (Stone) who catches the attention of fashion designer baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson). Their meeting kicks off a chain of events that sees young Estella transform into the ruthless Cruella, swapping her work clothes for spectacular blood red dresses, sequined motocross pants, extravagant military jackets and fluttering skirts dotted with sewn petals. but no. Fashion, for her, becomes a weapon, used to overshadow the Baroness and challenge the establishment. And that has a lot to do with the social power of fashion.



At Vogue Uk and Variety, Beavan talked about how he built Cruella’s costumes. First of all, referring to his nostalgic mood of those years. “”I was there! At the time I was more interested in theater than fashion: scenography, scenography. But I remember the things I wore. I couldn’t afford Vivienne Westwood and Biba was a bit out of my price range too. So after reading the script, I made a list of images / reference for the characters. In historical terms, I certainly thought of Westwood, of the singer Nina Hagen, to the Bodymap brand and to the fashion of Alexander McQueen“.



In the film Cruella-Emma Stone she has 47 looks and the Baroness-Emma Thompson 33, a record. “I bought vintage dresses, thinking that if Cruella really lived in those times she would certainly have used them, especially before she had a lot of money. We looked at the costume houses, which have good stocks of 70s clothes, but it was also interesting to go to the market in Portobello Road in London. Then to a great vintage fair called A Current Affair in Brooklyn: 10 suitcases of clothes to show Emma. We broke it down into looks, started the rehearsal, learned what would work and what wouldn’t work, and photographed everything. She loved putting on her clothes and was posing. We did it all in his kitchen. I think it was about six hours of rehearsal. I tried this before she came to the UK to shoot and it was helpful as we found the basis for the whole Cruella look. In the film, the colors for Cruella were clear: black and white with a little gray, plus red for the highlights, while Baroness von Hellman had a lot of brown and gold. “For one of the most spectacular scenes, an immense dress that catches fire, the costume designer says it was inspired by Charles James’ “Tree” dress. ”Another spectacular Cruella look is when she is standing on the roof of a car wearing a long pink skirt and jacket with miniature horses and carriages on the shoulders. “That jacket was a work of art. I found a nice jacket that could have worked, but we decided to do it again. So, the central point of the flounced skirt was that it was to enclose the baroness’s car. It had to be huge and light enough to wear, but also heavy enough to slam around the car. It was a real challenge because it was too heavy at first. Ultimately, it was made by Kirsten Fletcher, who is an amazing costume designer, and I had many students hand sewing petals in my workshop. Apparently, there were 5,060 petals in total. ”



The appearance of Baroness von Hellman is so different from that of Cruella. What inspired it? “He’s quite influenced by Dior and she’s a little old-fashioned, a little more 50s and 60s. We felt like the baroness had a real sense of style and this led to her work. I worked with a fantastic costume designer, Jane Law, who has a workshop in Worthing on the south coast of England. I would go there with a car absolutely full of fabric, throw it all on the floor and then we would leave with our mannequin holder, draping and thinking about ideas. Then we met with Emma Thompson and we let her try everything. ”

