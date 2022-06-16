Dior reveals one of the keys to its parade in Seville

In Seville there is no talk of anything else and that the competition is tough. The Dior cruise 2023 collection show It is celebrated this Thursday in the city, at the same time as Corpus Christi and Alejandro Sanz’s concert at the Benito Villamarín. The secrecy about this collection and everything that surrounds the event of international relevance has marked the days leading up to the parade to be held this Thursday, June 16 at 10:15 p.m. in Plaza España.

It can be seen on Dior’s official website and on his Instagram profile live. And Bulevar Sur will also be experiencing it as an accredited media outlet and we will tell you everything through our Instagram profile (follow us!).

Only the assembly of the parade has revealed one of the main unknowns: the inspiration of the collection, the parade, the decoration… And it is not only celebrated in Seville, it is also inspired by it. Booths, lanterns, garlands of lights and even a fair cover in shades of white and blue await the arrival of the international models who will wear the new Dior proposals.

Carmen Amaya and Dior

One of the few clues revealed before the show was a series of illustrated images of the dancer Carmen Amaya with words like The Captain, Body, Soul, Fire, Spell, Strength, Empowerment. Illustrations by the artist María Ángeles Vila Tortosa created specifically for this Dior Cruise 2023 collection. A powerful woman, an artist, rooted… Dior seeks in that inner revolution that flamenco represents a spirit that will transfer to his way of understanding fashion.

A collection for Seville

For Maria Grazia Chiuri, creative designer at Dior, each new collection represents an opportunity to build creative dialogues imbued with a collective energy, like a gigantic laboratory in which links are woven between savoir-faire and innovation. And in Seville, as is known, she has collaborated with many artisans from the city and the rest of Andalusia to find that dialogue that distinguishes her and that she is interested in bringing to her fashion.

This insatiable interest in learning about local culture and traditions has led the designer to visit some Holy Week brotherhoods in Seville. She knew the treasures and the history of the images of La O, La Macarena and Los Gitanos. She herself has made clear in her Instagram profile the impression of her that the virgins, the devotion and the unique craftsmanship of the embroidery of her mantles, skirts, etc. have caused her.

Famous guests at the Dior parade in Seville

In addition to turning Seville into a world-renowned catwalk, this type of parade is a social event for celebrities of all kinds. Some that we already know will surely attend, such as the most famous of the influencers, the Italian chiara ferragini who does not stop sharing his stories of tourism around the city.

But there are also many who will presumably attend the front row as the Infanta Elena and her daughter Victoria Federica either the influencer Carla Hinojosa. The three are already in Seville and have attended other appointments and events to make the most of their stay.

If in 2021 they moved with your collection Cruise 2022 to Athens (with an impressive parade at the Panathinaikó stadium, where the games in honor of the goddess Athena were held in ancient times), now it is Seville’s turn. And as a setting for Dior, one of the most relevant and valued monuments, the Plaza de España in Seville.

For that show just a year ago, the best-known guests at the Dior show in Greece were Anya Taylor-Joy, Catherine Deneuve, Miranda Kerr, Arizona Muse, Jisoo wore, Suki Waterhouse, Jenna Coleman, Marisa Berenson, Jeanne Damas, Cara Delevingne, Bianca Brandolini and Beatrice Borromeo, among other celebrities.