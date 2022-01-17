Dior wears Technogym and fitness is all the rage – Economy

Cesena, January 17, 2022 – The historic maison of French high fashion meets the Romagna excellence of wellness: products for home training (all in limited edition) born from the collaboration between Dior and Technogym. The line, entirely ‘made in Cesena’, includes some strong pieces of the Cesena company – from the compact treadmill to the multifunction bench, up to the ‘ball’ capable of replacing the desk chair – reinterpreted according to the codes of the Parisian fashion house.

“A combination that has a double objective”, he comments Nerio Alessandri, president and founder of the fitness giant: “motivate the new generations to wellness and offer people the opportunity to live an irresistible and unique experience”. Born from the confrontation between the Technogym Research and Innovation Center and the Dior creative team, the collection reflects the common commitment to spread a healthy lifestyle, which knows how to combine physical activity, elegance and a positive mental approach.









The items are available in Dior stores in Shanghai, Sanya, Beijing, Chengdu, Hong Kong, Seoul, Taipei, Bangkok, London, Beverly Hills, Soho and Tokyo, as well as in a selection of shop windows in Paris, Tokyo, New York and Seoul and, in Italy, the Milanese Rinascente department stores. Fashion buffs will therefore be able to choose between clothes from the ‘Vibe’ collection – designed by the well-known artistic director of Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri, with a clear inspiration from the world of sport – and exclusive edition designer gear. All items – including the ‘Technogym ball’, the gymnastic ball that doubles as a seat – have been reinvented in a white version, distinguished by the Dior star (lucky logo of the founder, the visionary designer Christian Dior) and the classic motifs of the maison.