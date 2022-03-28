Diosa Canales lowers her micro shorts to the middle of her hips to dance very provocatively

The influencer and Venezuelan model Goddess Channels he does know how to raise the temperature on social networks and delight the eyes of his thousands of followers with its hot movements to the sound of Latin rhythms.

And it is that in a recent publication, Diosa Canales shared a video where she wears very daring clothes, but not satisfied with that, the Venezuelan lowered her mini shorts to the middle of the hip and began to dance in a very daring and provocative way.

The sizzling hip movement raised the temperature on Instagram, making her look sexier than ever.

Dancing like a “Goddess”

In the upper part, she wore a blouse that only covered her bust, but it showed that the Venezuelan was not wearing a bra, since part of her breasts was visible.

“Which of the two do you like more, the drum or the sambita? The Venezuelan wrote on her Instagram account.

Since in a previous video, Diosa Canales appears dancing merengue and shows that nobody like her to dance the Latin rhythm.

hot moves

And not only that, since he moved every muscle in his body to the rhythm of merengue, while his pelvis moved rhythmically.

In addition, her mischievous hands caressed herus well formed and voluptuous breastsfurther raising the temperature in the social network.

Diosa Canales has no qualms about showing off with little clothing and showing that hot is her thing.

Merengue and samba to the rhythm of Diosa Canales

“Your Goddess has arrived. Some drum for my followers, if they want more, let me know, “the Venezuelan wrote on her Instagram account.

His followers no doubt asked for more and Goddess pleased them, publishing a second videoand to add more flavor, the Venezuelan lowered her already daring shorts to mid-hip.

