Diosdado Cabello: capo with ties to the regime is imprisoned in the US – Investigative Unit

In a ‘Casalvieri’s bed and breakfast’, a mini-hotel on the way Located in a small and quiet town in central Italy, a man was captured who has a lot of information about the business of powerful bishops of the government of Nicolás Maduro.

His arrest has worried politicians, soldiers, pilots and even well-known singers who have appeared at his side, and who they are involved in old deals with Colombian mobsters.

Former Venezuelan general Hugo Armando Carvajal, former head of Hugo Chávez’s counterintelligence, is still imprisoned in Spain and requested for extradition by the US. Photo: Victor Lerena / Efe

Many of them were betting that the DEA would completely forget about the capo, identified as Carlos Orense Azócar, close to Hugo Chávez and who posed as a prosperous timber businessman. He even managed to hold high positions in the Ministry of Finance and Customs at the Maiquetía International Airport.

Nevertheless, For the United States, it is clear that he is a drug trafficker who sealed agreements with powerful Venezuelan military leaders and commanders to send tons of coca to Central and North America, from 2006 to 2021.

For this reason, they asked Italy for his extradition and since July he has been in New York.

Initially, declared bankruptcy and even asked for a public defender. But, after the short time in prison, it is not ruled out that he will finalize an agreement with which he would deliver relevant information about the links of generals of the Bolivarian Military Forces and senior Maduro officials with drug trafficking.

The evidence of ‘Tornapool’

Pedro Luis Martín Olivares, former head of Economic Intelligence of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin)

According to investigators, Carlos Orense Azócar was the right-hand man of Pedro Luis Martín Olivares, former head of Economic Intelligence of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin) of Venezuelaand for whom the United States today offers a $10 million reward.

The file indicates that, in the state of Apure, on the border with Colombia, Orense is known by Tornapool’s alias and in DEA files appears as the ‘fat Orense’, a gangster with tentacles in the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Colombia, alleged logistics coordinator of the so-called ‘Cartel of the Suns’.

The Diosdado case

It is expected that Orense will reveal the links of Diosdado Cabello. Photo: Henry Chirinos. EFE

Orense is accused of conspiracy to produce, manufacture, distribute and possess prohibited substances (cocaine); to violate maritime anti-drug laws by using ships and freighters to move drugs and to possession of high caliber weapons, machine guns and destruction devices to defend his criminal drug enterprise.

The information against him is so devastating that Orense is expected to reveal Links of Diosdado Cabelloand other powerful members of the Venezuelan regime, with Colombian mafia networks.

‘The Chicken’ and ‘Carolo’

Freddy Bernal, current governor of the State of Táchira, Venezuela. Photo: Twitter of Freddy Bernal

One of the clues is Martín Olivares, who led an office of the defunct Directorate of Police Intelligence Services (Disip), today Sebin, and later he was under the orders of General Hugo ‘El Pollo’ Carvajal, who is imprisoned in Spain and awaiting extradition to the United States.

According to federal investigations, Martín Olivares had as one of his main allies in the mafia the drug trafficker Roberto Méndez Hurtado, alias ‘Carolo’, a former member of the Colombian security forces.

EL TIEMPO established that ‘Carolo’ had been followed by the DEA since 2004. According to prosecutors, its criminal structure paid US pilots to carry drugs from the State of Apure, border with Colombia, to the coasts of the British Virgin Islands and other destinations.

‘Carolo’ was captured in 2011 and sent to the United Stateswhere he became one of the most important witnesses against the drug trafficking network that operates from Venezuela, and that includes members of the Government of that country, the ELN and leaders of the current FARC dissidents.

Valerie Figueredo, a federal judge in New York. Photo: Linkedin Valerie Figueredo

And although he is already free, his statements would end up leading ‘Gordo Orense’ to collaborate.

Also a subject known as alias Frank is investigated. It is known that Orense would have given him several properties in Maturín (Venezuela). ‘Frank’ was assassinated in Medellin in 2017.

The other clue that is being followed has to do with the alleged links between Martín Olivares and Chavez leader Freddy Bernal. This is the current governor of the neighboring state of Táchira, whom investigators are already tracking for allegedly facilitating the transit of mineral resources and drugs across the border with Colombia.

The indictment against Orense is in charge of the New York federal judge, Valerie Figueredowho will have to assess the information eventually offered by the kingpin’s defense.

INVESTIGATIVE UNIT

u.investigativa@eltiempo.com

@UinvestigativaET

