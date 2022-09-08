Diosdado Cabello responds to Claudia López about the Aragua train – Venezuela – International

In recent weeks, several dismembered bodies have been found in some areas of Bogotá. Given the facts, the authorities held a security council in which they concluded that the bodies are the result of the struggle for control of the territories between nine organized crime structures, one of which originated in Venezuela.

On the subject, the mayor Claudia López stressed that one of the measures to avoid “rogue events” in the country’s capital is to work in coordination with the judicial agents of Venezuelabecause the leaders of one of the criminal gangs that plague the city are being held in the Tocorón prison, located in the south of the state of Aragua.

“We know that one of these three structures is ‘El tren de Aragua’… A Venezuelan criminal structure directed by a criminal who calls himself alias ‘Niño Guerrero’, by another criminal who calls himself alias Giovani, who are supposedly deprived of freedom in the Tocorón penitentiary center, in Venezuela, however, these two criminals continue to direct criminal operations from prison”, assured the president.

(Also read: Nicolás Maduro proposes that foreign scientists teach classes in Venezuela).

López publicly asked Ambassador Armando Benedetti to ask the Venezuelan government to take action against alias Niño Guerrero and alias Giovani.but, in addition, that it prioritizes the activation of all cooperation protocols between the police of both nations to identify the criminals that have plagued the city.

“The Colombian judicial police need to coordinate immediately and effectively with the Venezuelan judicial police in order to identify criminals who are committing crimes in Bogotá.“, reiterated the mayor.

(Of interest: Venezuela has seized 36.5 tons of drugs in 2022).

Diosdado Cabello’s response to Claudia López

But Claudia López’s statements were not well received by Diosdado Cabello, deputy to the National Assembly of Venezuela, who insinuated that the problem that ‘El tren de Aragua’ has operations in Bogotá belongs to the mayor and not to the authorities. Venezuelans.

In his program, the Chavista leader assured that in his country they do fight drug trafficking and asked that they not blame Venezuela for what happens in Bogotá.

(Keep reading: People who were in religious retreat disappeared in Venezuela).

“For a change, the lady blames Venezuela. If you (Claudia López) have the ‘Tren de Aragua’ there, throw whatever you want at it, they don’t hurt the Venezuelan government because we have nothing to do with them,” said Cabello.

And he added: “Those who are sad are you saying that the violence in Colombia comes from Venezuela, they are sad. You think you are going to teach us lessons with some statements. Here we do fight drug trafficking, violence and we have been victims of the violence brought From Colombia, where do the hired killers come from? Where do the paramilitaries come from? Now this lady comes to blame Venezuela.”

ELTIEMPO.COM