Diplomacy of “glass tower” returns between Mexico and Cuba

Saint Joseph. – After more than three years of government, the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, rebuilt an old link that Mexico forged with Cuba from 1959 to 1999 and that, after the triumph of the Cuban revolution, was based on a diplomacy of “ glass tower”: sterilized and armored… but with a fragile roof.

In adherence to that diplomacy, Cuba —with the vertical command of Fidel Castro (1926-2016) and the Communist Party as the only legal one on the island— and Mexico —with the verticalism of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) from 1929 to 2000— the trio never inserted in 40 years polemic of democracy, freedom and defense of human rights or anything that would damage their unconditional bond.

Cuba, which always lambasted the Latin American and Caribbean right-wing dictatorships of the second half of the twentieth century, never denounced in that period the lack of freedom and democracy or the violation of human rights in Mexico with the PRI. Mexico kept silent in those four decades in the face of the absence of freedom and democracy and the violations of human rights in Cuba.

López Obrador relaunched the dialogue, reiterated non-interference in the internal affairs of other states, remained silent before the controversial trio in Cuba, favored the repudiation of the embargo that the United States imposed on Havana in 1962 and minimized the protest that broke out on July 11, 2021 on the island to demand… democracy, freedom and respect for human rights.

The president will arrive in Cuba next Saturday, where he will be received by the Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, he will be there until Sunday and will strengthen the policy of total loyalty to the revolution that he carried out since December 2018 and that he referred to the diplomacy of 1959 to 1999.

“Relations between countries cannot be in a ‘glass tower,’ ignoring the situation of their peoples,” argued Cuban dissident Dagoberto Valdés, director of the digital magazine Convivencia and former member of the Vatican’s Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace.

“The base must be the deep knowledge of the situation of the country with which there is a relationship. Without respecting human rights, there cannot be true and authentic relationships,” Valdés told THE UNIVERSAL.

For Cuban journalist Yoani Sánchez, director of the digital newspaper 14ymedio.com (illegal on the island), López Obrador “will take family photography in Cuba with DIaz-Caneldiplomatically isolated and whose people do not want him, is mockery and ridicule and that, with a twist, further reinforced the repression of freedom.

Describing that López Obrador will arrive while in Cuba there are hundreds of Cuban political prisoners convicted for protesting the previous July, Sánchez told this newspaper that “the visit is very unfortunate: a diplomatic and political accolade to a regime in agony that a long time ago , and for repressing popular protests, he did not look so lonely, cornered ”.

“López Obrador will give a breath of vitality and economic oxygen to the Cuban dictatorship. He will come with his pockets open to the voracity of the dictatorship and his ears closed to the critical and denouncing voices in Cuba that point out the serious situation. He will not meet with the dissidents”, he reproached.

“He comes to take a photograph as if Díaz-Canel were an elected president (at the polls) and loved. As if nothing had happened, the island will go down a path of development and prosperity and Cubans will enjoy all their rights”, he stressed.

Cuba denies these attacks and attributes them to enemies paid by the US.

Cuba and the US restored their diplomatic relations in 2016, broken in 1961, so that, despite López Obrador’s rapprochement, Mexico lost influence to mediate with Havana and Washington, as it did from 1959 to 1999.

An example was evidenced the previous week when López Obrador failed to get the US president, Joe Biden, accept his insistence on inviting Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua to the Summit of the Americas, in Los Angeles, California, next June. Biden excluded those three nations for disrespecting democracy.

Cuban political sources agreed that López Obrador’s intervention was frustrated for various reasons. On the one hand, the US and Cuba now have direct dialogue without the need for intermediaries, and, on the other, Mexico’s international projection has diminished despite the desire of the Mexican ruler to serve as a bridge between Washington and Havana.

In contrast, several Mexican presidents from the PRI they reconciled between Washington and Havana from 1959 to 1999 in migratory, political or military conflicts in Central America, although they did not endorse the US blockade of Cuba either.

glass tower

Due to their diplomatic rules, Mexico and Cuba discarded democracy, freedom and human rights from their bilateral language from 1959 to 1999.

Cuba, which trained and sponsored the communist guerrillas of Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile or Uruguay since the 1960s, avoided endorsing subversion in Mexico.

Although a bloc of the US, Latin America and the Caribbean cut off Havana in the 1960s, Mexico never severed diplomatic ties with Cuba.

Mexico rejected the policy of the Organization of American States (OAS) to suspend Cuba for allying itself since 1960 with the now defunct Soviet Union as its satellite in America and establishing a Marxist-Leninist political system adverse to inter-American democratic values.

But the tower collapsed in November 1999. The then president of Mexico, Ernesto Zedillo (of the PRI), shook a summit of heads of state and government of Ibero-America that was held that month in Havana and surprisingly cried out for freedom and democracy… in Cuba.

To the greater discomfort of Castro, the then Mexican chancellor, Rosario Green (1941-2017), broke at that summit a tradition in his country of avoiding contact with the outlawed opposition on the island and received the Cuban dissident Elizardo Sánchez, one of the main leaders of the time, at the Mexican embassy in Cuba.

Because of the mess with Zedillo at a summit attended by the then Venezuelan president, Hugo Chavez (1954-2013), in 1999 Mexico ceased to be Cuba’s most important ally in the Americas and is now Venezuela.

The connection between Cuba and Mexico was set back by the events of the 1999 summit and was aggravated when the Mexican opposition Vicente Fox, of the National Action Party (PAN), defeated the PRI and assumed the presidency of Mexico from 2000 to 2006.

Although the links were stimulated by the Mexican presidents Felipe Calderonfrom the PAN and from 2006 to 2012, and Enrique Peña Nieto, from the PRI and from 2012 to 2018, there were distances and from 1999 to 2018 the “crystal tower” diplomacy never returned.