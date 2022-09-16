Diplomatic crisis caused closure of DR embassy in Haiti in 1963

59 years ago, the Dominican Republic faced a diplomatic crisis with Haiti that forced it to close its embassy, ​​thus causing a crack in relations between the two countries.

It happened in April 1963, during the government of Professor Juan Bosch, in the Dominican Republic, and the dictator of Haiti, Francois Duvalier.

The conflict was nuanced by the entry of volunteer members of the Haitian national security, known as the Tonton-Macoutes, into the territory of the Dominican embassy, ​​on the 27th of that month.

This fact comes after the Dominican Republic granted political asylum to Lieutenant Francois Benoit, a leader of the Haitian opposition, who had been accused by the government of his country of leading the attempted kidnapping of two sons of President Duvalier, on March 26. April 1963.

Haiti accused the Republic

Dominican to protect that person and violated the rules of diplomacy by sending troops to the embassy after several exiles.

Bosch’s response

President Juan Bosch responded forcefully. “We have been insulted without having caused the insult; Our embassy has been invaded by armed forces, which amounts to an invasion of our country and is an unforgivable offense to our dignity.” This is how Juan Bosch spoke in a speech he gave at the National Palace to come out in front of the accusations of Haiti.

Bosch understood that he had been disrespected and that the small nations that allow it are not worthy of being nations, because “the only thing that can keep us as a sovereign country is the decision to make us respect the small and the big, the who intend to abuse their weakness and those who intend to abuse their strength.

He considered that the Dominican dignity was outraged in Haiti in an outrageous way.

“And we are not willing to tolerate that situation and we will not tolerate it for any reason,” he warned when addressing the nation, in the midst of a tense relationship between the two countries.

Haiti on the defensive

The Haitian government denied the aggression, and defended itself by accusing the Dominican Republic, not only of committing asylum violations, but also of attributing to members of the Dominican diplomatic mission the transport of participants in the attempted kidnapping of the two children. of the Haitian president.

But in turn, he reacted by adopting a drastic decision, which was to break diplomatic relations.

But in the face of diplomatic and international organization pressure, the Haitian government was forced to withdraw the troops from the Dominican embassy a few days later.

The Dominican government had placed troops on the border, and refused to withdraw them until its Haitian counterpart granted safe conduct to several asylum seekers at the embassy.

The event was reported in different media, which from that time have been addressing the problem.

Solá’s notes

Retired Vice Admiral Homero Luis Lajara Solá addressed this crisis in an article published in Listín Diario, on July 26, 2018, entitled, Bosch and his relations with Haiti.

He pointed out that it was a transcendental historical event, which describes the characteristics of the Bosch government’s relationship with Haiti.

He specified that on April 27, 1963, armed Haitian troops stormed the Dominican embassy in Port-au-Prince, looking for the former Haitian army lieutenant, “wrongly accused of trying to kidnap Duvalier’s children.”

Armed conflict

He indicated that this violation of Dominican dignity almost degenerated into an armed conflict between the two countries.

He noted that under these circumstances, the Dominican government gave the Haitian government a 24-hour ultimatum to abandon hostilities and abide by international law.

That action, he indicated, was supported by the Organization of American States (OAS) in an urgent session held in Washington DC, when the Armed Forces were deployed on the border.

OAS Mediation

In an article published in the Ibero-American Electronic Magazine, Ana Idalia Castellanos de Kranwinkel, former director of Regional Integration of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Dominican Republic, noted that “The incident was brought by both governments, the Dominican and the Haitian, both to the Organization of American States (OAS), as well as the United Nations Organization (UN), where the two parties accused each other with opposing arguments”.

consulate violation

More recently, in 2015 a group of Haitians violated the space of the Dominican consulate in Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti, where they burned a Dominican flag and waved one of their nation.

This happened during a march against “racism and xenophobia” that human rights entities consider affects Haitian immigrants in national territory.

Data

current crisis

Given the internal crisis in which Haiti is plunged, due to the continuous wave of kidnappings, murders, looting and violent protests, several countries have closed their embassies, including the Dominican Republic, which ordered it yesterday.

Before, Spain, France and Canada did it.

The government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry cannot control this social unrest, while armed gangs gain ground.