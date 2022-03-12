Diplomatic relations of the DR with the world

The president’s administration Louis Abinader It has established collaborative ties with various nations of the world through agreements that the Dominican president has signed with his counterparts, taking advantage of official trips. The agreements signed touch on economic, political, air, cultural, sports and other areas.

Although some are just expressions of interest in strengthening relations, represent an effort to project the Dominican Republic, which is beginning to weave a network of alliances. In several cases, commitments have been followed up and modest results have been reaped.

The neighbor next door / broken ties

The late Haitian President Jovenel Moïse with Dominican President Luis Abinader

The first president Abinader met with was Jovenel Moïse, from Haiti, before his assassination; the closest and most relevant head of state for the Dominican Republic. Both leaders met at the border line between the two nations in the Elías Piña province on January 10, 2021, although it was not disclosed who entered whose territory.

Moïse and Abinader signed a “joint declaration” where they expressed the points on which they wanted to start talking in order to reach agreements with specific commitments.

Port-au-Prince and Santo Domingo said they are willing to cooperate so that Haiti registers Haitians in Dominican territory in the Haitian civil registry; in the construction of general hospitals in Haitian territory; in the negotiation to delimit the maritime borders between the two; and in taking measures to deploy technologies that “facilitate the elimination of irregular migratory flow, human trafficking and trafficking, the flow of weapons and drug trafficking and cattle theft.”

The two leaders also affirmed their intention to cooperate on energy, agricultural and industrial production, cooking fuel, efforts to curb desertification and border surveillance.

In the commercial area, the negotiations would continue until a commercial agreement was reached that established the rules to deal with smuggling.

Six months later, Moïse was assassinated in his residence, and Haiti has still not managed to organize elections to elect a ruler with whom the Dominican Republic can reach concrete agreements on the aspirations expressed above. Abinader met on Friday in Chile with Ariel Henry, the Haitian prime minister, in the first official rapprochement since the assassination.

Puerto Rico

Taking care of the western partner, the closest and most important in economic exchange and migratory flow, Abinader flew east to the island of Puerto Rico, divided from the Dominican Republic by the Mona Passage.

The president traveled to the island for the inauguration of Governor Pedro Pierluisi on January 2, 2021, a gesture that was later rewarded with his visit to the Dominican National Palace and the renewal of agreements signed in the past of collaboration in areas neuralgic of the life of both states.

Pierluisi and Abinader updated the Aguadilla Agreement with the signing of a “Joint Declaration for the Strategic Alliance”, with which they committed to promoting relations commercial, cultural and sports.

They set themselves the goal of promoting manufacturing, agricultural modernization and services, as well as increasing economic, technical and scientific exchange. Through the promotion of business councils and chambers of commerce, they would seek to establish business and commercial alliances. Both parties undertook to motivate the holding of meetings between their public and private sectors.

As a result of this, last Tuesday, March 8, the Government of Puerto Rico presented in a virtual seminar to Dominican businessmen the “economic opportunities” that the island has. The openness that the island has to receive Dominicans to participate in its reconstruction projects shone again.

On July 8, 2021, the Commissioner of Puerto Rico in the United States Congress, Jenniffer González Colón, spoke with President Abinader about her proposal to the Department of State that Dominican citizens be granted temporary work visas for the same purposes. .

Spain

On Sunday, April 18, President Abinader arrived in Spain on his second official trip to participate in the XXVII Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Government, and the Forum of the XIII Ibero-American Business Meeting, from where he arrived with the announcement that he would convene the Ibero-American Economy Ministers to discuss the recovery from the covid-19 pandemic.

The Dominican president assumed the pro tempore presidency of the Ibero-American Summit, with the responsibility of organizing the next summit in 2022. He promised efforts for a “renewed multilateralism”, took the opportunity to promote the country in front of hundreds of businessmen and “reviewed the main issues of the bilateral agenda” with his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sánchez.

The virtual meeting between economy ministers was held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, and it was decided to propose the suspension of surcharges on financial support loans, promote the capitalization of multilateral banks to finance social development projects, support the negotiation initiative for debt relief treatments, among other issues.

Fitur 2022

President Luis Abinader in Madrid, Spain

Abinader set foot on Spanish soil again on Monday, January 17, 2022, to participate in the International Tourism Fair (Fitur) 2022. After 27 meetings with tourism investors, tour operators, airlines and airlines, the president claimed to have negotiated projects for a value in excess of $2 billion.

The Ministry of Tourism exhibited as a result of these proceedings the agreements signed with the Iberia airline, “to carry out actions to promote the Dominican Republic in Spain”, and the German Euro Wings Discover, to guarantee two weekly flights to Puerto Plata during the year 2022 .

On February 1, 2022, an inaugural Euro Wings flight took place from Frankfurt, Germany, to Puerto Plata.

Ecuador

Presidents Luis Abinader, from the Dominican Republic, and Guillermo Lasso, from Ecuador, at the signing of an air cooperation agreement

Louis Abinader He made his third official trip as President of the Republic on Sunday, May 23, to Ecuador, where he participated in the inauguration of President Guillermo Lasso. The protocol activities served as the first contact so that, on March 10, 2021, both leaders signed an air cooperation agreement in the context of the assumption of command by Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font.

According to a press release from the Presidency in the Dominican Republic, the agreement aims to “facilitate the expansion of opportunities for efficient and competitive international air services that promote the well-being and safety of consumers.”

Costa Rica, Panama and the Alliance for Democracy

The presidents of the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica and Panama requested support for the Haitian crisis

President Abinader arrived in New York, United States, on September 18, 2021, to participate in the 76th General Assembly of the United Nations Organization (UN), an occasion he took advantage of to establish with the presidents of Costa Rica and Panama, with who formed the so-called Alliance for Democracy.

In a second meeting in Panama, on October 20, and a third in the Dominican Republic, on December 10, the three leaders called on the international community to take action to rescue Haiti from its deep crisis. They instructed their ministers to Relations Foreign Affairs to promote the alliance with strategic partners, such as the United States and the European Union, and their Ministers of Finance or Economy to convene a round table with the governors of the regional development banks to present financing proposals for the economic recovery of the signatory states.

Within the framework of this alliance, the Dominican and Costa Rican governments signed an agreement that allowed people dependent on diplomatic personnel in both nations to carry out paid activities.

Argentina and Chile

Before arriving in Chile to participate in the inauguration ceremony of Gabriel Boric Font, Abinader met with the president of Argentina at the Casa Rosada, with whom he signed three agreements.

With Alberto Fernández, he signed a declaration of cooperation for the development of hydrocarbons in both countries, “a roadmap for the implementation of an agreement on transplants” and an agreement to improve wine production practices.

Before taking office, President-elect Boric Font spoke with Abinader “about the importance of strengthening the relations”, according to the Dominican Presidency.

United States

The Dominican president maintains some relations close with the United States since the same day he took office on August 16, 2020, when he met with the then Secretary of State of that country, Mike Pompeo.

Both discussed the opportunities to strengthen the alliance between the United States and the Dominican Republic, according to the official version.