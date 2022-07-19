Diplomats denounce before international organizations “illegal disassociation” of the Foreign Ministry

Through a letter addressed to the United Nations Human Rights Committee and the World Labor Organization, a group of Dominican diplomats denounced an alleged “illegal dismissal” of his functions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mirex) and other decentralized State institutions.

According to the document, these violations of the fundamental rights of career officials occurred at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mirex) more than 700 officials, mostly from diplomatic careers, have been dismissed without justification, violating the rules, laws and regulations”, he reiterated.

Likewise, the group denounced that for several decades the Dominican foreign service has suffered arbitrariness, abuses and violation of their rights, without there being a system of consequences. Therefore, they considered it appropriate to initiate a process of control and punishment against violators of the law.

“Many were fired without recognizing his right to a pensionothers were dismissed sick and on medical leave, an action that is subject to a penalty, ”explains the complaint.

He also added that these dismissals of public servants are alarming not only for diplomats, but also for their familieswho consequently suffer the economic damage generated by the decrease in income.

According to the letter, the diplomacy professionals who were fired from their jobs have gone to the relevant authorities in the country to make their complaint. Nevertheless, have not been successful. Faced with this panorama, they saw the need to expose their situation to international organizations.

The diplomats who signed the complaint document were Ramón Carreño, Rafael Hernández Cuevas, Luz del Carmen Miranda, Thelma Montás, Johanna Polanco Castillo, José Alberto Amorós, Doris Elsa Nouel Martínez, Clara Santana Trinidad, Eugenio Antonio Pérez, César Pérez González, Sobeira Durán, Josefina Marcano and Rita Sued Perelló.