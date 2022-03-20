Diplomats from different countries impressed with the cultural richness of Santiago de los Caballeros

A broad representation of the accredited diplomatic corps in the country made a cultural visit to this city, being impressed by the monuments, historical places, traditions and main symbols of Santiago.

Diplomats from four continents were invited by Mayor Abel Martínez, who together with City Hall officials received them at the municipal palace. They received explanations about the historical places visited by the historian Edwin Espinal

At the end, many of the ambassadors from the different countries expressed their impression of the cultural heritage of this province, its traditions, culture and customs, in addition to its monuments of events in national history.

Previously, Mayor Abel Martínez spoke to them about the cultural richness of this second city and the first in the entire Cibao region, especially in its art, carnival, sports and gastronomy.

The secretary of the council, Sergio Beato, read a resolution of the Building Council that declared them distinguished guests.

On behalf of the ambassadors, prior to the tour of the city, the representative of the Kingdom of the Netherlands spoke, Annemieke A. Verrijp, who highlighted the natural beauty of the Cibao region and the charms that Santiago has, especially in its music. He mentioned Víctor Víctor and Patricia Pereyra among the exponents of art.