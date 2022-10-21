DIRECT. Ajaccio-PSG: the Parisians take off thanks to Messi and Mbappé (0-3)
88′: Zaire-Emery close to his first pro goal
After a superb open from El Chadaille Bitshiabu, the Parisians combine in the box. Sarabia delivers for Zaire-Emery who throws himself, but just misses the ball.
86′: Young people already dangerous
Ekitike controls a long ball over the defense and launches Zaire-Emery deep. The player born in 2006 puts in the axis, but Sarabia is a bit short to regain the ball. No regrets, Ekitike was offside.
83′: Triple change for PSG
Christophe Galtier rotates and gives space to young people. Hugo Ekitike, Warren Zaire-Emery and El Chadaille Bitshiabu enter the pitch. Kylian Mbappé, Fabian Ruiz and Marquinhos are going the opposite way.
82′: A DOUBLE FOR MBAPPÉ!! (0-3)
After a missed opportunity on the previous action, Kylian Mbappé finds himself alone at the entrance to the surface. Despite a slip during his strike, he adjusts the opposing goalkeeper perfectly by closing his foot.
79 ‘: GOOOOOOO MESSI FOR PARIS!!! (0-2)
This time, it’s Mbappé in the pass. Superb heel from the French for Messi in one-two in the area. The Argentinian makes the perfect hook against Leroy and scores in the empty goal. WHAT PURPOSE !
75′: Short break after spectators enter the field
After several spectators entered the field, the referee stopped play for a few minutes. The opportunity for the stadium announcer to call to order.
74′: Double change for Ajaccio
Exit from El Idrissy for Barreto. Koné leaves his place to Diallo.
71′: First shot on target for the ACA
Youcef Belaïli tries his luck two meters from the surface. Despite a complicated rebound, Donnarumma pushes back to his right.
70′: Second Parisian substitution
Holder for the second time this evening with PSG, Carlos Soler gives way to Pablo Sarabia.
69′: Koné stops Hakimi
After a good outing from Paris, Achraf Hakimi tumbles once again on the right wing, but Youssouf Koné intervenes perfectly, relaunches his forwards.
66 ‘: The corners do nothing for Paris
After a first corner from Messi, PSG misses their second chance with a too short cross from Carlos Soler from the right.
63′: Ajaccio misses its counter-attack
After a good recovery at the feet of Lionel Messi, Olivier Pantaloni’s men quickly projected forward but lacked accuracy. Riad Nouri is too short to receive a long ball in depth.
60′: Vitinha enters
First change made by Christophe Galtier. Exit of Renato Sanches, replaced in midfield by Vitinha.
58′: Double change for Ajaccio
Bevic Moussiti-Oko leaves his place to Romain Hamouma, while Cyril Bayala gives up his in favor of Riad Nouri.
58′: Ruiz repels Marchetti
After a first center headed clear by Juan Bernat, Vincent Marchetti tries his luck at the entrance to the Paris area, but is immediately countered by Fabian Ruiz.
57 ‘: Still next to Mbappé
The French striker continues to be dangerous. In his preferred position on the left of the surface, he fixes his defender and places himself well on his left foot. But his strike slips to the left of the net.
55 ‘: Mbappé imprecise
Kylian Mbappé is still trying to find Lionel Messi in the area, but his pass is too long, and is easily captured by Benjamin Leroy.
52 ‘: The Parisian supporters at the rendezvous
About 250 Parisian supporters are present in the visitor parking lot, and continue to sing, clearly audible.
50′: Sanches stumbles on Leroy
Renato Sanches closes for Achraf Hakimi, who tumbles on the right side. The Moroccan gives him the ball back in the area, and the former Lille strikes hard on goal. It is deflected for a corner by the ACA goalkeeper.
48 ‘: Superb offering from Messi for Bernat
Lionel Messi offers a sublime ball to Juan Bernat above the defense. The Spaniard throws himself in front of Leroy, who intervenes.
47′: Paris already on the attack
The Parisians circulate the ball in front of the opposing area, but a deflection by Sanches for Mbappé is intercepted.
46′: Here we go again at the Stade François Coty!
And the ball is quickly recovered by Marquinhos in the feet of El Idrissy.
Messi continues to treat his teammates
By sending a new decisive pass to Kylian Mbappé, the Argentinian signed his 8th offering of the season. Only Kevin De Bruyne manages to do better this season in the 5 major leagues (9).
Strikes from both sides
The Corsicans did not hesitate to take their chance in the first period, but never found the frame. Half-time stats:
PSG in a good position
Paris Saint-Germain have not lost a match after leading at half-time since March 2021.
It’s halftime! Paris is in front at the break (0-1)
Fabian Ruiz wraps a shot two meters from the surface, but misses Leroy’s cages. A very last opportunity for the Parisians who return to the locker room with the advantage thanks to Mbappé (0-1).
45+1′: Big comeback from Youssouf on Messi
Fabian Ruiz superbly launches Mbappé, who finds Messi directly on the left side of the surface. The Argentinian pushes his ball too far, makes his first hook, but is caught by the good return of Youssouf.
45′: Two minutes of added time
And still a goal to zero for PSG.
43 ‘: Messi well stopped
Lionel Messi erases a first defender, but is quickly stopped at the entrance to the area, alone against the Ajaccio defense.
42′: Mbappé misses the target again
Messi picks up and finds Mbappé in the depth. The Corsican defense is still picking up speed behind his back, but the number 7 lacks precision in the last gesture.
39′: Belaïli puts on a show
After good work from Marchetti, Belaïli provokes Carlos Soler and manages to fake him twice. Marquinhos is vigilant, and pushes back the pass from the Algerian international towards El Idrissy.
37′: No worries for Donnarumma
The Parisian goalkeeper quietly captures a Corsican header on a distant free kick from Belaïli. A foul is reported on Marquinhos.
35′: Mbappé misses the inevitable!
Hakimi tumbles again on the right side and shifts the ball to Mbappé, who only has to conclude. But the strike of the French is unscrewed, and slips in six meters, far above the goal.
32′: Hakimi dangerous on the right wing
Perfectly found by Fabian Ruiz in his right lane, the Moroccan international enters the area and crosses low to the ground. It was finally cleared in two stages by the Corsican defense and Vincent Marchetti.
29′: Mbappé joins Neymar at the top of the scoring charts
This is the Frenchman’s ninth goal in Ligue 1 this season, as much as Neymar and Jonathan David.
27′: Paris regains its bearings
PSG play slightly higher, having suffered in the minutes before Mbappé’s opener.
24′: SOOOOO OF MBAPPÉ!!!!
Soler finds Messi, who throws Kylian Mbappé perfectly deep. The French striker faces Leroy, and opens the scoring for Paris Saint-Germain with the right foot.
22′: Ruiz responds to Ajaccio
Centered to the left of the surface, Kylian Mbappé finds Fabian Ruiz at the far post. The midfielder throws himself, but his recovery does not find the frame.
20′: Marchetti misses the target
Ajaccio combines on his set piece, and finds Vincent Marchetti in front of the surface. He resumes in first intention, but his shot slips above the crossbar.
19′: Ajaccio puts the pressure on
The ACA pushes in front of the Paris area and quickly recovers the balls. Verratti offers a new free kick to the Corsicans.
18′: Belaïli countered by the Parisian wall
On the free kick, Youcef Belaïli stumbles directly on the defense of PSG.
16′: Handball by Mukiele
Nordi Mukiele touches the ball with his hand on his control, and offers a well-placed free kick to Corsica, one meter to the left of the surface.
13 ‘: Messi very close to the opener!!
WHAT A STOP from Leroy on the Argentinian free kick. The shot is blocked, and just misses finding the back of the net.
12′: Interesting free kick for Paris
Whistled for a sole on Soler, a few meters from the opposing surface.
10′: Messi provokes the Corsican defense
Lionel Messi makes his way to the penalty area and finds Mbappé offside.
8′: Mukiele gets up after a big contact
Hit in knee-to-knee contact with Youcef Belaïli, the Parisian defender got up without too much problem.
5′: Messi misses his lob, but was offside
Launched in depth, Lionel Messi tries to lob the Corsican goalkeeper, but measures his attempt badly. No regrets, he was flagged offside.
4 ‘: Fear in the Parisian defense
The powerful shot from El Idrissy, coming from the right, fails in the small net of Donnarumma.
2 ‘: Mbappé launched in depth
Kylian Mbappé is already slipping behind the ACA defense on the left wing. Its center at ground level gives nothing.
1′: First foul on Hakimi
Big entry pressing from the Corsicans, who are putting pressure on the relaunch of the Moroccan international.