direct battle for the record! – OA Sport

18.20 At 19.00 Italy-Norway will start for the men’s tournament.

16.46: Thank you for following us and see you at 7pm for the men’s Italy-Norway

16.44: The partial classification after the sixth round:

1 Korea 5 1

2 Japan 4-1

3 Latvia 4 2

4 Scotland 3 2

5 Estonia 2 3

5 Turkey 2 3

5 Italy 2 3

8 Germany 1 4

9 Czech Republic 1 5

16.42: South Korea beats Estonia 10-5, Japan beats Latvia 9-1 and Scotland beats Germany 7-4.

16.39: Italy returns the three points to the Czech Republic and closes it here! The blues place the 3-0 ′ in the ninth end and beat the Czech Republic 13-6

16.25: Distraction of the blue and the Czech Republic, in some way, keeps the game open by scoring 3 points in the eighth end. It continues with Italy ahead 10-6

16.10. We are moving towards the early closure of the match. Italy places two more points and is now ahead 10-3 when it starts the eighth and presumably last end, barring Italian disasters …

15.51: The blues manage the situation in the best possible way and grant a single point to the rivals who shorten the distance on 8-3

15.27: Italy maintains cruising distances and speed. a point in the fifth end and an abysmal advantage: 8-2 in the middle of the race

15.07: The Czech Republic is satisfied with the point to break the blue hegemony. Italy is fine with that. Italy-Czech Republic 7-2 after four ends. Italy by hand

14.53: Czech Republic in confusion. Italy takes advantage of their rivals’ blunders to steal the hand even with two points and are now ahead 7-1 after three ends. An advantage to manage for the Italian team

14.38: Extraordinary hand for Italy that brings home five points and directs the match in the best way! Italy-Czech Republic 5-1

14.23: The Czech Republic takes the point in the first end and goes to lead 1-0

14.03: Hand to the Czech Republic, let’s go

14.00: Svatonova, M. Baudysova, A. Baudysova, Kubeskova on the pitch for the Czech Republic, while Italy fielded Zardini Lacedelli, Romei, Lo Deserto and Constantini

13.57: Only one victory, so far, also for the Czech Republic, yesterday 10-4 against Germany

13.54: Italy has so far failed to maintain the good level of the European Championship, when it had also made some excellent victims, managing to obtain only one victory against Estonia and suffering three clear defeats against Japan, Latvia and South Korea

13.47: The last train passes for the blue women’s team that has so far won only one match of the four played so far and can no longer afford missteps, starting with today’s challenge with the Czech Republic

13.45: Good morning to the friends of OA Sport and welcome back to the live broadcast of the fourth day of the Olympic Curling qualifying tournament

11.49: The appointment is for 14 when the blue will play the last chances of Olympic qualification against the Czech Republic. See you later

11.47: A deserved victory for Italy which has built the possibility of playing for the success at the final end. Four races and four victories for Italy which takes an important step towards Olympic qualification

11.46: PRECISION! Retornaz places the blue stone to the point and gives the victory to Italy that overcomes Holland 7-6 not without some worries. Azzurri with full points!

11.44: Goesgens low guard sets up, Retornaz’s decisive shot is needed, which must put the blue stone in place, while now in the house there is only one Dutch stone very close to the center

11.43: Double failure for Retornaz who removes his guard and can go to the point with the last stone, let’s see the last choice of Goesgens

11.42: There are two Dutch points after 13 shots of the last end, now it’s up to Retornaz

11.38: After ten shots again Holland at the point with central guard

11.35: Holland at the point after six shots of the last end but Italy has unhinged the Dutch guard. Italy will have the last shot and the Azzurri just need one point to win the fourth consecutive match

11.29: Holland places two points and draws the score. Missing the last end with Italy at hand

11.26: Two Dutch stones at the point now when the last two pitches are missing

11.22: There are two blue stones in point when completing Mosaner’s work. It’s up to Retornaz for the last two shots that can prove decisive

11.10: Italy takes the point in the eighth end and rises to 6-4

11.05: We go to rejection and against rejection towards the cancellation of the end

10.56: Italy’s choice to free the house and hold hands is inevitable. Azzurri also in the eighth end, where they will aim to close the accounts

10.52: A blue stone in the house after 12 pitches of the seventh end

10.46: Dutch Stone on point after the seventh pitch of the seventh end

10.41: A question of millimeters that say good to Italy. The Netherlands had to settle for a point with the last rejection of Goesgens and now the hand goes to Italy

10.35: Another potentially dangerous situation for the Dutch double point. Stone of the hosts in point after 13 shots

10.31: Double blue stone at the point after seven pitches of the sixth end

10.20: Retornaz goes to reject the Dutch central stone and Goesgens’ mistake is much more serious than the previous one of the blue because he misses the rejection and gives the point to the blues! Hand stolen and Italy ahead 5-3. We shivered but it went great !!!

10.17: Holland places the double stone before Retornaz’s last pitch. you need a double fail, in theory it could also be done, but the risk is great. We’ll see if the blue chooses the lesser evil and delivers the double point to the Dutch with a single rejection

10.16: Nooooo! Retornaz’s mistake can cost Italy dearly. The blue does not find an easy rejection and now the Netherlands can go for the double point

10.12: Hoekman’s failure arrives but fails to keep his stone in the house that is free after 8 shots

10.10: Super guard on the left for the Dutch, blue stone in point with a guard on the right after 6 shots of the fifth end

10.05: Very good Retornaz! First with the low guard he avoids the Dutch failing and then rightly places the second Italian stone on the point for the counter-overtaking. double point for Italy in the fourth end and 4-3 for the Azzurri who now have to defend themselves in the Dutch hand

10.00: Italian stone in point after 13 pitches but there are three Dutch stones in the house and Italy could risk having to take the even point

9.55: The Dutch first place a low guard, then a high one and Mosaner’s failures arrive. After 12 pitches, always Dutch stone at point and blue stone supported but further from the center

9.52: Still Dutch stone at the point after 8 shots but there is no longer the Dutch high guard

9.50: Dutch Stone on point after the first four pitches of the fourth end

9.46: The double blow to Retornaz fails and the Netherlands takes the double point in the third end and returns to the advantage: Italy-Holland 2-3

9.43: There is the risk of undergoing a double point from the Netherlands who have two stones in point when the last two shots of the third end are missing. It takes a super double rejection of Retornaz to avoid overtaking

9.36: There is a blue stone in point after 7 throws of the third end

9.32: There are two blue points. Italy goes on to lead 2-1 after two ends. Immediately a great play by Retornaz which yields a double point to the Azzurri

9.30: Rejection of the Dutch and counter-rejection of Retornaz. There could even be three blue points, we go to the measurement for two stones at the edge of the house

9.28: Great double rejection by Joel Retornaz who places two blue stones at the point when the last two shots of the second end are missing

9.27: The Dutch point stones are now two when the last two pitches of Retornaz are missing, who perhaps will be forced to take the point

9.25: A Dutch stone on point after 11 pitches of the second end

9.16: Holland takes a point and takes the lead after the first end: Italy-Holland 0-1

9.15: The rejection does not arrive and therefore the Netherlands will be forced to shoot for the point

9.13: A blue stone in the house after 12 pitches, we go towards nothing

9.09: There is a Dutch stone in the house after the first 4 pitches

9.03: Hand for Holland, the match begins

8.57: For Italy, Gonin, Arman, Mosaner and Retornaz are on the field, the Netherlands fields Glasbergen, Hoekman, Van Dorp, Goesgens

8.54: Italy in the men, on the other hand, is currently leading the standings with full points thanks to victories 7-3 with South Korea, 9-5 with Finland and 6-5 with Denmark

8.51: Two wins out of three games played for the Dutch who lost their debut 5-6 against Denmark and then beat Germany 6-5 and the Czech Republic 7-4 in sequence

9.47: Italy in the men starts its day with a very important match against the hosts of Holland. The Azzurri are looking for a fourth consecutive victory but it will not be easy against the Tulips

9.44: The hopes of seeing an Italian team in Beijing 2021 in Curling are almost all linked to the men’s team which today plays two very important matches in the race to qualify. Italy in women, who face the Czech Republic at 2 pm, is almost out having lost three of the four games played so far

9.40: Good morning to the friends of OA Sporte and welcome to the live broadcast of the fourth day of competitions at the 2021 Pre-Olympic curling

Hello and welcome to LIVE LIVE on the fourth day of competitions at the 2021 Curling Pre-Olympic. In Leeuwarden (The Netherlands) the last passes for the Beijing 2022 Games are up for grabs, now we have entered the heart of the event! Nine teams of each genre participate in the tournament and there are three tickets to China available.

After the two bad defeats suffered on the first day against Japan and Latvia e the victory with Estonia yesterday, the blue girls take the field today in the afternoon to face the Czech Republic and try to get back on top. A win would still give them some small hope of entering the race for qualification.

For the boys there will be a very important double appointment after the three victories in the first three races. Joel Retornaz and teammates, returning from a great third place in the last European Championships, started their adventure in the best possible way with the successes against South Korea, Finland and Denmark. Today the Azzurri’s opponents will be Holland and Norway, these are more difficult challenges. Against the hosts Holland there is the positive precedent of the European Championship, while against Norway, in the world championship in Lillehammer, the Azzurri lost in the preliminary round but clearly won in the final which was worth the continental bronze. These are two decisive challenges on the road to the Beijing Games.

OA Sport offers you LIVE LIVE on the fourth day of the 2021 Pre-Olympic Curling, news in real time, game after game, stone by stone, so you don’t really miss anything. It will start at 9:00 with the men’s match between Italy and the Netherlands, it will continue at 14 with the women’s match between Italy and the Czech Republic and at the end of the day, at 19, there will be Italy-Norway. Have fun.

Photo Lapresse