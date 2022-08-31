Direct. Ligue 1. In Toulouse, PSG leads 1/0 thanks to Neymar against TFC

This Wednesday, August 31, the TFC receives PSG on behalf of the 5th day of the championship. The kick-off will be given at 9:00 p.m. at the Stadium. A summit meeting to follow live.

It’s half-time at the Toulouse Stadium. PSG leads 1/0 against TFC who are resisting well!!!

There are 4 minutes of added time before the break.

Wow!!! Magnificent stop by Maxime Dupé on a strike from … Messi in the 42nd minute! He is the savior of TFC for now.

The goal is awarded to Neymar after the video (VAR) PSG leads 1/0 in Toulouse. 36th minute: There is a call for video arbitration after a goal by Neymar which should be disallowed for offside! The Toulouse players are showing a very good face so far and have even wasted several chances. They may regret it.

Paris side, it plays quietly in front of a few hundred supporters from the capital and under surveillance.

Toulouse Football Club is holding firm for now after 15 minutes of play, the score is still 0/0 and Toulouse is level.

Fire atmosphere in the stadium and opportunities for both teams, with stops from Donnamura for Paris and Maxime Dupé for Toulouse. This is the atmosphere of the great evenings. It’s been 5 minutes since the municipal stadium of Toulouse for this match between the TFC and the stars of the PPSG! Still 0/0… The stadium is full as an egg, more than 31,700 spectators.

Messi, Neymar, M’Bappé or even Verratti are all 3 holders! , the stars of PSG in Toulouse to the delight of football fans. The TFC, still in league 2 last season, faces this Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at home, the most beautiful team in the championship with its planetary stars. A match at the top which generated some tensions even before kick-off.







video length: 25sec TFC vs PSG match in Toulouse

©Stéphanie Bousquet / FTV

The entrance of the Parisian supporters to the stadium of Toulouse was very tense with throwing of projectiles and tear gas.

For this 5th day of the Ligue 1 championship, the men of Philippe Montanier will have a lot to do to try to hinder and, why not, shake up this team from Paris.

“The goal will be to be as united as possible in all phases of the game, to play our luck to the fullest and also to take advantage of these matches to give our all in front of our public. It’s interesting to rub shoulders with teams that are applying to win the Champions League. It’s a real challenge for us.“

Security measures

The match is sold out. 31,700 spectators are expected at the Stadium.

Classified as a “risky match”, according to the National Division for the Fight against Hooliganism (DNLH). Result: the prefect of Haute-Garonne signed a decree dated August 23 aimed at supervising the movement of Parisian supporters to Toulouse. Access to the Toulouse Stadium is exclusively “authorized to PSG supporters with tickets, issued through the Parisian club. And their movement in town, before and after the match scheduled for 9 p.m., is also placed under surveillance.