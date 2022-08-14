DIRECT. Mercato: Rabiot closer and closer to Manchester United, a contract termination for Cristiano Ronaldo?
A termination of contract envisaged for Cristiano Ronaldo?
According to Sky Sports, Manchester United would like the Portuguese to change their attitude, otherwise a termination of his contract would be considered. The former Real Madrid player would like to leave the Red Devils to play in the Champions League.
Van der Vaart knocks out Laporta and Barça
Present on the Dutch channel Ziggo Sport, the former Real Madrid player attacked FC Barcelona and its recruitment: “How the hell can you buy players when you have no money? I think it’s a shame. »
The former Dutch glory then targeted more specifically the president of FC Barcelona, Joan Laporta: “And Laporta does not stop laughing everywhere with his big head. This man thinks he’s the king. But I think he’s a bit silly. The name of Barca has been very poorly highlighted. Now we judge them differently and I think it’s a shame when you play with them. »
Allegri confirms the possible departure of Arthur Melo
Present at a press conference, the Italian technician announced the absence of Arthur Melo in the group to face Saupdoria on Monday: “He will not be included in the team because there are many rumors about his future. And he’s not 100%. »
Houssem Aouar close to the Premier League?
The OL midfielder could sign with the promoted Nottingham Forrest in the coming weeks. Discussions between the two clubs are ongoing, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
Bamba Dieng, not in the group to face Brest, Sanchez present
Pushed towards the exit by Igor Tudor, the Senegalese is not part of the Marseille group which will face Brest this Sunday at 9 p.m. Arrived five days ago, Alexis Sanchez is, meanwhile, well in the group.
Mohamed Camara signs for Monaco
The Malian midfielder signed up with the Principality club until 2027 for the sum of 15 million euros. He previously played in Salzburg and replaces Aurélien Tchouaméni, who left for Real Madrid.
Christophe Galtier evokes recruits
After the great victory of his people against Montpellier (5-2), the French technician had a word on the transfer market. And for him, it will still move at PSG.
“There are players on the way out, others about to leave. The management wanted a renewal of the workforce, everything will follow with Ligue 1 the Champions League and the World Cup. We have targeted recruits, but I don’t know yet if they will come,” announced the former Lille coach at the microphone of Canal Plus.
FC Barcelona set the price for Aubameyang
According to Catalan journalist Gerard Romero, FC Barcelona would like an offer between 25 and 28 million euros to let their striker go. Arrived in Catalonia last January, the Gabonese striker sees his future darken with the arrival of Robert Lewandowski.
Chelsea are reportedly interested in the former Borussia Dortmund striker.
Rabiot at Manchester United it burns
After the debacle against Brenfortd on Saturday (4-0), Manchester United set their sights on Adrien Rabiot to strengthen their midfield. According to Fabrizio Romano, a new phase of negotiations should begin and both parties would be confident about the idea of reaching an agreement.
Monza does not want Icardi
In an interview with DAZN Italia, Monza president Adriano Galliani said he doesn’t want to sign the PSG junkie.
“We are not going to sign Mauro Icardi, you remember my words. No way, we don’t sign it. We don’t need another striker after the signing of Andrea Petagna,” he explained.
