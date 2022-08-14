DIRECT. Mercato: Rabiot closer and closer to Manchester United, a contract termination for Cristiano Ronaldo?

After the great victory of his people against Montpellier (5-2), the French technician had a word on the transfer market. And for him, it will still move at PSG.

“There are players on the way out, others about to leave. The management wanted a renewal of the workforce, everything will follow with Ligue 1 the Champions League and the World Cup. We have targeted recruits, but I don’t know yet if they will come,” announced the former Lille coach at the microphone of Canal Plus.