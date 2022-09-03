DIRECT. Nantes-PSG: Messi close to breaking after Mbappé’s opener! (0-1)

Classic on the PSG side. Lionel Messi distributed his fifth assist of the season to allow Mbappé to open the scoring and register his sixth goal of the season in Ligue 1. A few minutes later, the Nantes found themselves at ten after the exclusion by Fabio for a gross foul on Vitinha in the center circle. The Nantes players tried to return to equality at the end of the first period while the Parisians did not go far from the break, in particular via the chances of Lionel Messi.