DIRECT. Nantes-PSG: Messi close to breaking after Mbappé’s opener! (0-1)
21:53
45+4′ It’s half-time at La Beaujoire! (0-1)
Classic on the PSG side. Lionel Messi distributed his fifth assist of the season to allow Mbappé to open the scoring and register his sixth goal of the season in Ligue 1. A few minutes later, the Nantes found themselves at ten after the exclusion by Fabio for a gross foul on Vitinha in the center circle. The Nantes players tried to return to equality at the end of the first period while the Parisians did not go far from the break, in particular via the chances of Lionel Messi.
21:50
45 + 2′ Nantes misses an opportunity to counter!
Moutoussamy plays badly on this counter-attack initiated by the Canaries. He is slow to give his ball to Mohamed who had left behind the Parisian defense.
21:47
45′ Messi again!
The Parisians are still combining around the Nantes surface. Once inside, Hakimi finds Messi in a mousehole. The Pulga manages to shift to the right to arm a shot on her wrong foot. Lafont pushes her away!
21:45
43′ Messi close to the break!
The Argentinian penetrates between the lines of Nantes to address a call to Bernat. The left-back saw it well and made a laser pass towards him but Messi’s first intention recovery went out for a corner.
21:44
40 ‘Nantes grow
The Canaries insist in these last minutes of the first period to equalize.
21:42
39′ The Parisians insist on the left side
Nice sequence of play between Bernat, Mbappé, Sanches and Messi. The Spanish left-back sees his back pass to Messi pushed back and then tries to find Mbappé’s header, which has come to be cut. Lafont is again vigilant and grabs the ball.
21:39
37′ Messi and Mbappé try to combine
The two Parisian attackers try to make their way between the Nantes defenders but the opposing lines are tight behind.
21:35
34′ Renato Sanches replaces Vitinha
The Portuguese midfielder effectively takes the place of his compatriot in the Parisian midfield.
21:35
33 ‘Palois receives a yellow card
The Nantes defender is behind Pablo Sarabia along the touchline. His intervention is sanctioned with a yellow card.
21:33
31′ The Parisians have room
The Nantes people leave significant spaces in their half of the field and therefore real possibilities of counter-attacks for the visitors.
21:32
29′ Vintinha returns to the locker room
The Portuguese midfielder will have to give up his place. Renato Sanches dresses and receives instructions.
21:28
26′ Renato Sanches warming up
While Vitinha remained on the ground after Fabio’s tackle, the Portuguese midfielder is already warming up.
21:26
24′ Red card for Fabio!
While he was close to opening the scoring ten minutes earlier, the right-back is guilty of a nasty foul on Vitinha in the center circle. The referee does not hesitate long and shows a red card. Nantes will finish at 10!
21:23
20 ‘Lafont is not trapped!
Messi is lonely on the left of the Nantes area. He can easily find Mbappé who is in the axis two meters from the Nantes goal but his low pass is perfectly anticipated by Lafont who lies down on it.
21:21
17′ Mbappé opens the scoring! (0-1)
Lionel Messi on the other hand and draws the defenders towards him. He slides the ball to his left for Mbappé who finishes with a powerful shot from the right, leaving Lafont no chance.
21:17
14′ Danilo was all alone!
Messi launches Mbappé on the left side. The Frenchman has plenty of time to analyze the situation and sends a center back for Danilo Pereira but the recovery from the flat foot of the Portuguese is on Lafont.
21:15
13′ New alert for the Parisian defense
Appiah performs a skillful backheel that passes between Hakimi’s legs. His cross from the left finds Fabio in the box but the shot from the right-back goes over the goal.
21:13
10′ First alert on the Parisian goal!
Mohamed resists Marquinhos and sends the ball back to Moutoussamy whose shot in first intention passes just above the crossbar of Donnarumma.
21:11
9′ Lafont is vigilant!
Messi takes the corner but can’t find anyone. Kylian Mbappé recovers the ball at the far post and crosses but the ball ends up in Lafont’s gloves.
21:09
7′ Messi tries his luck from 20 meters
The Argentinian recovers a ball after a foul on Mbappé and fires a shot near the Nantes penalty area. His shot is blocked at close range and goes out for a corner.
21:06
3′ Messi tries to find Mbappé
Verratti recovers a ball in midfield which ends up at the feet of Lionel Messi. The Argentinian wasted no time and tried to find Mbappé who entered the Nantes area but the ball was intercepted.
21:01
1′ Let’s go to the Beaujoire stadium!
Kylian Mbappé kicks off the game.
20:57
OM provisionally leading
In the afternoon, Olympique de Marseille won two goals to nil on the lawn of Auxerre with two achievements from Gerson and Alexis Sanchez. The Phocaeans therefore occupy the chair of Ligue 1 leader with 16 points pending the outcome of the match between Nantes and Paris.
20:53
Bad operation for Juventus
The Turinese traveled to Tuscany to face Fiorentina in the afternoon. The Bianconeri conceded a draw (1-1) despite Milik’s opener in the 9th minute. Juventus are relegated to fifth place in the Serie A standings but remain in contact with the podium.
20:48
Galtier does not want to think about Juventus
Asked at the microphone of Canal + before the meeting, the Parisian coach preferred to concentrate on the match of the day: “We are going to have a match surely very committed but as will be that of Tuesday evening. I think we should not project ourselves on Tuesday’s match. My players have more experience than me, they know what it’s like to play six games in a row. »