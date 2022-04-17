DIRECT. PSG-OM: follow a royal clasico between the first two in Ligue 1

The essential In a disappointing end to the season, after its elimination in the Champions League, Paris, untouchable in the league, could get closer to its tenth Ligue 1 title if they win.

The Parc des Princes should be strangely calm for a clasico. In conflict with the Parisian management, the Collectif Ultras Paris (CUP) will once again strike encouragement this Sunday evening.

Qualified in the semi-finals of the Europa League Conference and second in Ligue 1, OM remain on a series of eight straight victories in all competitions.

Follow the pre-match live:

8:35 p.m. The determination on the faces of Kylian Mbappé, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marquinhos and Marco Verratti a few minutes from kick-off.

8:30 p.m. During the last day in Clermont in Ligue 1 (1-6), the “MNM” had been formidable: hat-trick and an assist for Kylian Mbappé and Neymar, then a hat-trick of assists for Lionel Messi.

8:23 p.m. In a press conference yesterday, Mauricio Pochettino, the PSG coach, recalled the importance of a clasico: “It is not three points that are at stake, but much more. »

8:18 p.m. Marie-Antoinette Katoto, the 23-year-old French international striker, top scorer in the history of women’s PSG, will be at the Parc des Princes tonight.

8:15 p.m. Second in Ligue 1 with 59 points (12 points behind Paris), OM are having an exciting end to the season after qualifying for the semi-finals of the Europa League Conference on Thursday. The French club dreams of being the first to put its name on the competition’s list.

8:10 p.m. The record that could fall… If successful at the Parc des Princes, Jorge Sampaoli would become tonight the only record holder for the most consecutive victories at OM (9). And would double his Argentine compatriot, Marcelo Bielsa.

8:05 p.m. The composition of OM with Pau Lopez preferred to Steve Mandanda in the cages: Lopez – Rongier, Saliba, Caleta-Car, Luan Peres – Gueye, Kamara, Guendouzi, Gerson – Ünder, Payet.

8:00 p.m. The composition of PSG: Donnarumma – Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes – Danilo, Verratti, Gueye – Messi, Mbappé, Neymar.

7:55 p.m. The atmosphere should be special this evening with the encouragement strike announced by the Collectif Ultras Paris, in conflict with its management since the rout in the Champions League. Unsurprisingly, Marseille supporters were banned from traveling following an order from the Ministry of the Interior.

7:45 p.m. In the first leg, on October 24, the Parisians conceded a goalless draw in a boiling Stade Vélodrome, marked by the expulsion of Achraf Hakimi.

7:38 p.m. The Parisians on their arrival at the Parc des Princes, this Sunday, before the 102nd clasico in history against OM. A rivalry that turns to the advantage of the capital club with 45 wins, 23 draws and 33 defeats.