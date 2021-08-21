directed by Robert Zemeckis the key to success

Back to the Future it is “a cult comedy innervated by science fiction that reminds us how technology periodically makes returns to the future”. Giancarlo Zappoli rewards him with three and a half stars out of five, specifying: “A non-trivial reflection on the image that children all over the world have of parents is added to the film. That man and that woman seem never to have been adolescents and above all they must not have had a sexuality. So Mary can feel uncomfortable when she not only risks pre-incest but discovers that the girl does not wait for advances but actively anticipates them ”. Back to the future we can follow it on Italia 1, click here for the live streaming. Click here to watch the movie live on MediasetPlay.

Back to the future as an Oscar winner

‘Back to the Future‘won the Academy Award for Best Sound Editing to Charles L. Campbell and Robert Rutledge and several other awards and nominations for this incredible film, still able to attract the attention of the television audience today; Italia 1 knows it well and teases you with this replica not to be missed. The direction of Robert Zemeckis was the key to achieving the full success of this film. The Chicago director has always moved well in comedies, bringing his personal quality to internationally successful feature films such as’ Who Framed Roger Rabbit (Who Framed Roger Rabbit) ‘, the whole’ Back to the Future ‘saga,’ The Death Becomes Her ‘with the unreleased duo Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn,’ Forrest Gump ‘, also iconic in showing an America seen through the eyes of a perfect anti-hero in that role exalted by Tom Hanks , ‘Polar Express (The Polar Express)’, again asking specifically in the Hanks cast, lately, just a year ago, has brought Anne Hathaway, along with Stanley Tucci, to the success with the film ‘The Witches (The Witches)’.

Back to the future on Italy 1

Back to the Future will be broadcast by Italy 1 today, 21 August 2021, starting from 21.20 hours. It is an American comedy produced in 1985 by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, a global success that has become a masterpiece of the genre. In the cast of ‘Back to the future’ there are two absolute protagonists, an unlikely couple who together made this triptych great: Michael J. Fox in the role of Marty McFly e Christopher Lloyd, the famous mad scientist Emmett L. “Doc” Brown.

Lloyd was born in the busy cinema, a wonderful debut with ‘Someone flew over the cuckoo’s nest (One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest)’ directed by Miloš Forman, a film laboratory in which the myths of Danny De Vito, Jack Nicholson, Brad were born Dourif, then reborn in the cinema in the role of Slima Vermilinguo in the trilogy of ‘The Lord of the Rings’, a film from the film library in a nutshell.

Lloyd has featured so many films with his funny look and we also remember him in ‘The Postman Always Rings Twice’, ‘The Addams Family’, Super PUPPIES at Christmas – Finding Paw Christmas (Santa Buddies) . For Michael J. Fox things went differently, a fast-growing actor who encountered Parkinson’s disease in his life which obviously prevented him from being able to confirm his acting aptitudes.

Back to the future, the plot of the film

We read the plot of Back to the Future. Marty McFly is a teenager like many others, he goes to college, has a love, Jennifer Parker, his classmate, and dreams of becoming a rock star playing guitar. On his way he meets Emmett L. “Doc” Brown, a sort of somewhat crazy but brilliant scientist, with whom he has a true and deep friendship. Things in Marty’s house are not going so well, his father suffers abuse from his employer, who, historically, has always been his rival even at school, the classic bully who mistreated and humiliated him in front of everyone. If he could change the course of events, perhaps this father, now weakened, would be different and Doc has an idea, his DeLorean DMC-12, on which he works to try to travel in time. The idea teases the boy and the couple, at night, try an experiment, just one minute in the future and it works. The time has therefore come to bring the hands back to the adolescence of his parents, to change the course of things, but, you know, intervening in the future could be dangerous …

Video, the trailer for the film “Back to the future”

