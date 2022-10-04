“Directing, my passion”: Olivia Wilde

THE ANGELS.

ANDIn the midst of the controversy over the alleged conflicts between Chris Pine and Harry Styles, in addition to the frustrated relationship with the former One Direction member, Olivia Wilde discussed her participation as director and star of the film Don’t Worry Darling.

I wanted to be a director in the hope that one day I would be able to shoot a suspenseful style of cinema, with beautiful images and the highest level of fun. Directing movies became a passion and one of my challenges, as if it were my third child. I feel grateful because it is a privilege. I feel that with a production like Don’t Worry Darling I made a dream come true.”

As a young director, she shared her thoughts on making movies for the big screen or for streaming.

All of us directors film imagining people seeing our art among family and friends, like a big family dinner. It has a different taste, but the important thing is that the public can enjoy our work.

It is exciting to be able to celebrate the future of cinema, talking about what it also demands to bring the best of our industry, to the cinema, accepting risks. From the beginning it was made clear that this film was going to be released in a movie theater or at a festival like the one in Venice. It was created especially to live the experience of seeing it in a cinema, with the cinematography, the sound design and all the details that are required, in a format like the one we appreciate so much, and then it will come to streaming”, he commented to Excelsior.

Talking about the history of Don’t Worry Darlingaccept that she wants a life where she can fulfill all wishes.

Not only the material, but love, real friendships that can be trusted. That’s the world I imagined.

And the idea is that there are no worries. That’s where the title comes from Don’t Worry Darling.

She also revealed that she has a style of cinema that inspires her, and the one that she would like to make.

I am inspired by movies like Inception, The Matrix either The Truman Show. Y Don’t Worry Darling it’s really my love letter to the cinema style that always pushed the imagination.

It is the second time that I direct cinema and I know very well that I was lucky to aim much higher still, because Don’t Worry Darling he is the product of many other brilliant people.”

He remembered the work heritage of his parents. “My mother was one of the producers of the program 60 minutes. My parents come from the world of journalism.

Actually, my first job was in a casting office, even before I decided to study acting at university.

In that casting office I was an assistant, I helped in the choice of actors. And she was the worst assistant. It was a miracle if they asked me for a coffee and I brought it as requested. If something went well for me, it was by mistake. I can’t believe how I didn’t poison someone by making them the wrong lunch. It was a real disaster. It wasn’t my thing,” she said between laughs.

Many of the actors I work with today I had already met when I was an assistant and they went through one of the auditions. And the truth is, I always judge them by how good they were to me when I brought them the worst coffee.”

He recounted what it was like to choose Don’t Worry Darling to a cast of actors such as Chris Pine, Florence Pugh and singer Harry Styles.

We knew that the film was based on the character that Florence Pugh stars, the kind of heroine that we don’t see often. And we needed someone who was bright, funny and tough, warm and brave, without too much sexiness. And Florence is the rare kind of star that has each of those qualities. You have to see her acting to realize that at least I really feel that she is a complete and total movie star. She is amazing. And Chris Pine also I think she got one of the best performances out of her.

Harry is truly a revelation. Florence’s performance is brought to life by being surrounded by such a brilliant performance as Harry Styles, who is an actor just starting out, not to mention his other career as a singer.

I acted in the movie because I was the only actress that came into our budget (laughs). When it came time for my casting, I got a nice discount on the contract and I’m still furious with what I got,” she finished.

