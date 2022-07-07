Directing XO Kitty in Korea transforms Katina Medina

Mexico City.-With their originality, style, character development and narrative tension, the k-dramas they have become the obsession of millions and millions of people around the world. For them, Seoul is the capital of television creativity.

Until there, in the bowels of that industry, was the director katina medina mora (You will know what to do with me). The Mexican was one of the directors of xo kittyone of Netflix’s biggest bets to converge Korean sensibility with an international production.

Its about spin off of the film trilogy To All the Boys…, based on the novel bestseller by Jenny Han. In those tapes, Kitty (Anna Cathcart) was the sister of the protagonist, a peripheral role.

Here will be the axis. The girl, who presumes to be an expert in the heart, makes a trip to reconnect with an ex in Koreawhere you will discover that what you thought about relationships is much more complex.

{“quote”:”\”He is almost pure Korean actor, except for the lead and a couple of characters. It was an experience. The language is complex. Not all the crew speak English and so all meetings with some department heads had to be translated.”}

“I had to direct actors who are famous in k-dramas and that’s amazing. I had a good time, I thought they were divine. But there were also kids who hadn’t acted before and they are sponges. The experience was very cool,” Medina Mora said in an interview.

With Patricia Riggen (Jack Ryan, Dopesick) and isa lopez (True Detective), Medina Mora is one of the most influential Mexicans on the international small screen. In xo kitty he handled two episodes.

{“quote”:”\”I had to do scenes in Korean where you follow the script, but it’s fascinating. From what you see of the actors and their performance, you know where they are. It was great Korean experience\”.”}

After seoul, Medina Mora will embark for Paris soon. She will direct some episodes of the third season of another emblem of Netflix: Emily in Paris, where the character of Lily Collins exposes the cultural clashes in the fields of work and love.

He finds it curious, but enriching, the television direction that his race. She, she admits, enjoys deep, confrontational dramas more, but she’s shining with stories light and romantic.

I’m leaving in two weeks Paris to direct two more chapters (I already had experience from season 2). She looks great. It’s going to be so much fun. All the actors of Emily… they are incredible.

“I love the drama, it’s mine. All my movies are drama. I think it’s what I do best, because it’s what I like the most and what I see the most. But it was very cool to get out of there, laugh on the set and get into the universe of the comedyhave fun.”

Replace a ‘jewel’

Among seoul Y Paristhe road map of Medina Mora marked Mexico City.

Replace the work black bird, which will be at the Shakespeare Forum until July 20. The theaterhe emphasizes, was his first love, and this piece is significant.

Ridden by her and the actors Cassandra Ciangherotti and Alejandro Calva in 2019, is an exploration of the theme of child abuse, memory and the abysses of pain. This year won for Best Play at the Met Awards.

“Is a gem. We wanted to go back, but the pandemic went through. The rights to the work (original by David Harrower) ended and we negotiated a little more. The stars aligned,” says medina morasurvivor of abuse.

“It is very interesting to mount it now. Cassandra is a mother. We all had a lot of growth these years. We have found new things about the characters. The actors are more tied down.”