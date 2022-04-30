Direction of Industriales TOOK MEASURE with its main pitcher Pedro Álvarez – SwingCompleto

By Yasel Porto

When it seemed that the topic of Pedro Álvarez had been left behind, especially that related to his departure and return very shortly after in the National Series for the reasons stated at the time, another chapter was added to this novel that will undoubtedly generate enormous debate.

Although there were those who expected and even wanted some measure to be taken, especially because of how Cuban baseball has worked lately and because in some cases they considered that what the explosive pitcher had done had not been correct. Another group that did show solidarity with him hoped that Pedro’s return to the Industriales in less than 24 hours would not bring any consequences. Especially if we take into account that there was never a signed release since he never skipped his pitching shift.

But the management of Industriales has just made public a measure that initially would remain as something internal. It lies in suspending its main pitcher for a subseries, who should have participated this Saturday against the Matanzas Crocodiles.

«The manager of the Industriales Guillermo Carmona informs Tribuna de la Habana that the pitcher Pedro Álvarez was sanctioned by the management, for not showing up to the team last Tuesday. For that reason he will not pitch this Saturday in either of the two games against Matanzas in the Victoria de Girón. Álvarez will be available in the next subseries,” reported the sports journalist for that media outlet, Boris Luis Cabrera.

In case it was a decision by Carmona and his management, what is shocking to me is that it was precisely on Tuesday that Pedro went to the stadium to “say goodbye” to fans and teammates. Photos are everywhere. In addition to that, that day he was not pitching and it is quite common and traditional that when a starter does not have to pitch in an entire subseries he does not necessarily have to be in uniform or on the bench all the time.

Honestly, I don’t think at all that the reason for what was arranged by the high command of the Lions was an absence that in practice never existed as you want to paint it. As I am also almost convinced that the determination that he not pitch for one more subseries transcended the levels of the Industrial team.

In any case, the initiative of the fans to contribute to Pedro Álvarez so that he can resolve the delicate situation with his house in Sancti Spíritus, where his parents live, one of them in recovery after two heart attacks, was fulfilled.

Hundreds of bank operations through his magnetic card and a sum greater than $60,000,000 Cuban pesos will be enough support to start repairing the property very soon. The problem never had to do with the request for a house in the Cuban capital as some erroneously suggested.

This Tuesday, let’s hope that everything returns to normality in sports with the pitcher whose performance has contributed to Industriales being in the qualifying zone and almost fixed in the next stage of this 61 National Series of baseball.

The problem is not the sanction, which for most has not been anything special because it is just a subseries. The truly unfortunate thing is that if that was going to remain within the team, why make it public later and why expose an argument that everyone knows is not the real one. In case, I repeat, that the decision did not come from above Carmona.