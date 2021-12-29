direction, set design and conductors. The names…

Eurovision Song Contest 2022 Turin.

There are still five months to go before the most anticipated musical event of this 2022. No, for once let’s not talk about the Sanremo Festival but ofEurofestival who, after 31 years, will return to Italy thanks to the victory of the Måneskin.

Five months but they still don’t know everything about this very important event, the most followed in the world among the musical ones. It will take place from 10 to 14 May 2022 in Turin at the Pala Alpitour.

On who will present it instead still the Rai it is not pronounced even if they turn, and they are turned, several names including Alessandro Cattelan, Laura Pausini, Amadeus, Mika And Chiara Ferragni.

The countries that will take part will be 41. The 5 founding countries (France, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom and Italy, will go directly to the Final on May 14. The other 36 compete for the passage to the final with the two semifinals of 10 and May 12.

Here are the 41 countries:

France

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

Spain

Albania

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic (CT)

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

Georgia

Greece

Iceland

Ireland

Israel

Latvia

Lithuania

Malta

Moldova

Montenegro

Netherlands

North Macedonia

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

San Marino

Serbia

Slovenia

Sweden

Swiss

Ukraine

Eurovision Song Contest 2022: direction and set design

On November 27, 2021 it was announced that the scenography will be curated by the Italian Francesca Montinaro, already creator of the scenography of Sanremo Festival in 2013 and 2019.

The direction will instead be handled by an Italian number one. It was revealed by the director himself with a post on Instagram then deleted but promptly identified and published by the always attentive friends of the site Eurofestival News.

It is about Duccio Forzano which will be joined by Cristian Biondani.

In the long Curriculum of Forzani Italian and international collaborations. Among the latter, the direction of concerts for the likes of Lady Gaga, REM, Linkin Park And Katy Perry.

He also directed the last show of Alessandro Cattelan, From great, as well as different Sanremo Festival from 2010 to 2019, including the two, in 2018 and 2019, of the friend Claudio Baglioni which allowed the direction of the event to use cutting-edge technologies.

Biondani instead he was the director of two editions of Junior Eurovision.

In short, with Duccio Forzani, Francesca Montinaro And Cristian Biondani a leading team is formed for theEurovision Song Contest 2022. We just have to wait for February to find out who, winning the Sanremo Festival, will represent Italy in the event this year and, at this rate, a possible announcement of the presenters right on the stage of our most important and followed musical event.