Director Adam Wingard Returns as Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Explore the Next Chapter in the Massive Monsterverse Franchise

The epic battle continues as Dan Stevens and Fala Chen join original cast members Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Kaylee Hottle.

BURBANK, California, August 25, 2022–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Following the worldwide success of 2021’s “Godzilla vs Kong,” cameras are now rolling the latest production in the cinematic Monsterverse from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures. This latest production follows the explosive confrontation of Godzilla vs. kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal unknown threat hidden within our world that defies their very existence – and ours. The epic new film will delve into the stories of these titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, all the while uncovering the mythical battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and bond them to humanity forever.

(Lr) Director ADAM WINGARD and REBECCA HALL on the set of Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ action adventure “GODZILLA VS. KONG,” a Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures release. Photo by Vince Valitutti

The film, which recently began production, is again directed by director Adam Wingard (“You’re Next,” “The Guest”) and stars original cast members Rebecca Hall (“The Dark House,” “Resurrection “), Brian Tyree Henry (“Bullet Train,” “Atlanta”) and Kaylee Hottle (“Godzilla vs. Kong”), who are now joined by newcomers Dan Stevens (“Gaslit,” “Legion,” “Beauty and the Beast”), Fala Chen (“Irma Vep”, “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), Alex Ferns (“Batman”, “Ruthless Justice”, “Chernobyl: The Movie”) and Rachel House ( “Hunt for the Wilderpeople”, “Thor: Ragnarok”, “Foundation”).

Wingard is directing the currently untitled project from a script by Terry Rossio (“Godzilla vs. Kong,” the “Pirates of the Caribbean” series), Jeremy Slater (“Moon Knight”) and Simon Barrett (“You’re Next”). . The film is being produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric Mcleod, Brian Rogers, Thomas Tull and Jon Jashni, with Josh Grode, Adam Wingard, Jay Ashenfelter, Jen Conroy, Kenji Okuhira and Yoshimitsu Banno executive producing.

Once again, Wingard collaborates with director of photography Ben Seresin (“Godzilla vs. Kong,” “World War Z”), production designer Tom Hammock (“Godzilla vs. Kong,” “X,” “The Guest” ), editor Josh Schaeffer (“Godzilla vs. Kong”, “Master Bet”) and composer Tom Holkenborg (“Godzilla vs. Kong”, “Mad Max: Fury Road”), who are now joined by the designer costume designer Emily Seresin (“The Invisible Man,” “Top of the Lake”), makeup artist Sabrina Wilson (“Captain Marvel,” “Suicide Squad,” “The Book of Boba Fett”), hairdresser Gloria Pasqua Casny (” Tomorrow’s War,” “Against the Impossible”) and Visual Effects Supervisor Alessandro Ongaro (“The Adam Project,” “Ghostbusters: Legacy”).

The film is shooting in Queensland, Australia, and is scheduled to be released worldwide on March 15, 2024 by Warner Bros. Pictures, excluding Japan, where it will be distributed by Toho Co., Ltd, and mainland China. , where it will be distributed by Legendary East.

