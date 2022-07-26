Director Alejandro Iñárritu once told Emma Stone that he was ruining ‘Birdman’

ads

During her rise to stardom, Emma Stone boosted her status in Hollywood by starring in Alejandro Iñárritu’s film. bird man. Although many critics heralded his performance, Innaritu once criticized the actor’s performance. So much so that she claimed that Stone was ruining his movie because of it.

Why working on ‘Birdman’ was once the most important experience of Emma Stone’s career

Stone had worked on several projects before bird man, but felt Iñárritu’s feature film challenged her in a unique way. Iñárritu involved the the earth actor in the project by sending him a script. After reading it, he knew that he had to be a part of the movie.

“I was immediately attracted to working with Alejandro because, of course, he is very bright. You’d have to be crazy not to be drawn to working with Alejandro, but he gave me the script and I knew what the part was,” Stone once said according to Flickering Myth.

Working on the project presented some obstacles for the star. During filming, Stone discovered that Iñárritu does not allow his actors to lie during his performances. This was a change of pace for Stone that had to accommodate his expectations.

“Even when you think you’re telling the truth, he knows you’re not. Until he became the rawest of the raw, he wouldn’t let you move on and he was terrifying and challenging as an actor and as a person. That’s why I think this was the most important experience I’ve ever had as an actor,” he said.

Alejandro Iñárritu once told Emma Stone that he was ruining ‘Birdman’

Iñárritu once called Stone out for his acting skills in a particular scene. the Reborn The director was fed up with the way the actor moved during the take.

“That scene with Michael [Keaton] and edward [Norton] on stage where he says, ‘That fucks you up!’ or whatever, and I go in and take him around the corner, there was a moment when I had to move at a certain speed around the corner because there was the stitch, and Alejandro said to me: ‘You’re ruining the movie,’” Stone reminded Vulture.

It didn’t help that Stone was a bit tired before doing the next few takes.

“Because that whole six-minute scene that I wasn’t even in would ruin it. Those were the hardest days, when you got to the end of a scene,” she added.

Stone was eventually able to win the director’s approval.

“But then he said ‘Good job’ at the end. Which is great to hear after ‘You’re ruining the movie,’” Stone said.

How Emma Stone’s Work On ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ Helped Her With ‘Birdman’

Although they are two completely different films, Stone was able to capitalize on his experiences in The amazing Spider Man by bird man. Thanks to her time as Gwen Stacey in superhero movies, she learned how to handle heights better. Which was a significant help to the Oscar-winning feature.

“The only thing I felt I had gained from Spiderman I wasn’t afraid of heights. So sitting on the roof [of the St. James Theater]I was going over the edge, and Edward was terrified. He was like, ‘Stop! Return!’ I was like, ‘I’m fine. There are four floors. It’s no big deal.’ But they did have a little harness clip on my shorts. they made me I don’t care! I like it,” he said.

