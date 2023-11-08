Director defends Game of Thrones season 8 story decisions and showrunners

Summary Matt Shakman, who directed 2 episodes game of Thrones Season 7 defends Season 8 and showrunners DB Weiss and David Benioff, expressing that they “finished the story they wanted to tell,

Season 8 of the show is extremely divisive, with viewers objecting to several storytelling decisions.

The main source of Season 8’s problems is its low episode count (and Season 7’s low episode count), which means many of the show’s stories and character arcs are feeling compressed.





game of Thrones Season 8 is helmed by Matt Shakman, who directed 2 episodes of season 7. Based on the acclaimed fantasy novels by author George RR Martin, game of Thrones First premiered in 2011, with David Benioff and DB Weiss serving as showrunners. The show, which was a big hit for HBO, ended with Season 8 in 2019, but the final batch of episodes weren’t particularly well received by viewers.

Now, in a recent interview In VerseShakman, who is best known for directing most of the episodes It’s always sunny in Philadelphia and who serves as one of its directors and executive producers Emperor: Legacy of Demonsaddresses the divisiveness game of Thrones Season 8. The filmmaker defends not only the show, but Benioff and Weiss. Watch Shakman’s full comments below:

“I think those guys are talented and I think they told the story they wanted to tell. “I know it was divisive, but I would never want to say anything about how they could have done something better.”

Why was Game of Thrones Season 8 so controversial?

has been steadily gaining popularity since its premiere in 2011. game of Thrones Following a large and diverse group of characters battling for control of the Iron Throne of Westeros, it eventually became one of the most popular shows on television. Not only was the show popular among viewers, critics also praised the show for its ability to balance so many characters and storylines. However, this balancing act will take some serious hits in Season 7 and especially Season 8.

a better source of game of Thrones Season 8 has been criticized for its low episode count. While a normal season was 10 episodes long, season 7 was only 7 episodes long, and season 8 was only 6. This meant that huge story and character arcs, some of which were established in Season 1, were pretty much wrapped up. quickly. For example, the invasion of the White Walkers, which had long been teased as a real threat as various factions battled for the Iron Throne, was essentially wrapped up with a bow in a single episode.

This reduced episode count resulted in Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) feeling particularly nervous, her transformation into the Mad Queen, which included the slaughter of innocent civilians in King’s Landing, coming too fast. There are also specific story decisions game of Thrones Series finales that proved divisive, such as Bran becoming king, or the conclusion of Cersei (Lena Headey) and Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau)’s story, but It’s the compressed nature of the last 2 seasons where most of Season 8’s problems really lie.,

Source: In Verse