Director Denis Villeneuve talks about ‘Dune: Part 2’ and what it will be about

Director Denis Villeneuve has given an update on what fans can expect from the upcoming Dune movie.

A sequel to the 2021 hit film was officially announced last October, after the new film topped $40 million at the US box office in its opening weekend. It will land in October 2023.

Speaking to Deadline, Villeneuve described the sequel to his acclaimed sci-fi flick starring Zendaya and Tom Holland as “another beautiful desert ride again.”

He continued, “It’s the journey where Paul Atreides and his mother, Lady Jessica, come into contact with Fremen culture and meet the Fremen. It’s Paul’s journey against the enemy.

“It’s a movie that will be more cinematic,” he added.

In a new interview on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, Villeneuve also said that Zendaya’s small role in the first Dune will be significantly expanded in the sequel.

He said, “For Zendaya, I will say that the first part was a promise. I know we saw a glimpse of her in the first part, but in the second part she will have a prominent role.”

“We will follow Timothée [Chalamet] and Zendaya on her adventures in the desert. That’s what excited me most about going back to Arrakis, spending time with those characters again.”

Dune, which ends at the halfway point of Frank Herbert’s novel, stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Dave Bautista and David Dastmalchian.

In NME’s four-star review, Dune is described as lacking closure, but “the sheer ambition on display here means you get a lot for your money.”

The review adds: “After two hours and 35 minutes, Dune’s lack of closure is annoying to say the least. The average viewer may not have realized they need to come back for another round, and Dune’s marketing doesn’t help.” to realize”.

Last week, the film won big at the 2022 BAFTAs, picking up five awards.