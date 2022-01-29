Director, Diawara wants Valencia. Xhaka is on the list – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

The last 72 hours of the winter transfer market can still give a domino effect on which several clubs, agents and players are working, writes Andrea Di Carlo on The Republic. Everything revolves around Diawara: the Giallorossi midfielder is evaluating the various expressions of interest received, both from Italy and abroad, however making his agent publicly declare that he wants to transfer to the Valencia. The Spanish club, after taking Moriba, is also on the hunt for a director and the Guinean is in the second row in their preferences, behind Ndombele, which, however, has a problematic engagement to support for the Iberians. The midfielder, who is leaving Tottenham, has actually had an agreement with PSG for days. Roma remain at the window in all this, knowing that they can count on Paratici’s side in covering part of the salary of Ndombeleamortized even more by the possible departure of Diawara and by the contractual termination of Fazio (savings of more than 2 million euros). But there is not only Ndombele in the last-minute list on which Tiago Pinto is working for the director, even if dry denials arrive about a possible flashback for Granit Xhaka.