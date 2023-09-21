Director Felix Van Groeningen’s film “You Will Always Be My Son” will be screened at the Metro Zapata Cinema Hall.

Movie “You will always be my son” from the director Felix Van Groeningen, will be projected on next Thursday 28 September at 4 pm. In Metro Zapata Movie Theater where you will attend psychologist Elizabeth Marquez De Lara, of Institute for Addiction Care and Prevention (IAPA).

This is an American drama film. director Felix Van Groeningen, With a script written by Luke Davis. Starring steve carell, timothy chalamet, Maura Tierney and amy ryan, tape AndIt is a touching and inspiring story of survival, relapse and recovery of a family who struggled with addiction for many years, testing their love and commitment. As Nick Sheffs, a charming boy everyone loved, revisits his memory again and again, the Sheffs’ lives can change to unexpected limits. A heartbreaking journey full of despair but hope.

groeningen Attracts a story with a jump in time. This is a non-linear story. In the episode David Sheff talks with a younger Nicholas, a teenager with whom he spends time surfing, and even tries to figure out where he went wrong, in what part of life. He became addicted to drugs.

This is the coming and going of episodes filled with love and violence. Although it follows a cyclical structure of addiction, recovery and relapse, Groeningen He plays with the viewer and doesn’t make it clear to us what moment he is talking about, he just shows us, we become parents, brothers, children and friends. There is no moral speech or smugness about political correctness in this.

As in the domino effect, The film focuses on showing not only the emotional struggle of the protagonist and the damage caused to his health, but also the harm he causes to others. Physical presence but emotional absence.

groeningen He speaks even through silence. Long, musical, dramatic sequences that make us share in the desperation experienced by each character.

Due to its narrative structure, with time jumps that show the co-existence of a father with his son as a child and in adolescence and with the young son’s experiences, courtship, loneliness and first experiences in the family environment , The impeccable editing and photography work of Nico Leunen and Ruben Impens respectively must be highlighted. Old acquaintance of the director from previous works.

you will always be my son This is a true story, inspired by two autobiographical books About the real David and Nicolas Schaff, in which they each tell, separately, about this event in their lives that is now gone. Earlier, David Sheff had already revealed what he was experiencing when in 1995 he wrote the autobiographical article “My Addicted Son”, which was published in. new York TimesIn February 1995.

Prepare all your doubts and comments about the film, and take part in a great dialogue at the end of the screening.

Pretty Boy: You will always be my son

United States of America 2018 | 111 min

Director: felix van groeningen

Summary

The history of a teenage boy’s methamphetamine addiction and his efforts to overcome his addiction, through the eyes of his father, who helplessly watches his son battle the disease of drug addiction.





