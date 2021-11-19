Director Joe Russo on Tom Holland “is taking over from Robert Downey Jr. as the soul of the MCU”

Joe Russo, co-director of several MCU films, reflects on Tom Holland’s recent statements regarding the role of Spider-Man.

There are now just over a month left until the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the new cinecomic dedicated to the adventures of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, with a release scheduled for December 15 in Italy.

This third installment will mark the end of the trilogy that began with Homecoming, but at the moment it is not known whether Tom Holland will continue to play Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe well into the future. Kevin Feige (president of Marvel Studios) has reassured the fans, explaining that there will hardly be another dispute with Sony for the management of the character, but currently Holland finds himself without a contract, ending precisely with No Way Home.

The same actor in a recent interview admitted that he is already thinking about a future goodbye to the role, declaring:

Maybe it’s time to move on. Perhaps what’s best for Spider-Man is making a Miles Morales movie. I always have to take Peter into consideration, as he is an important part of my life… but if I continued to play him after age 30, I would have something wrong.

Despite this, according to Joe Russo (the co-director of Civil War, Infinity War, Endgame and The Winter Soldier) Holland is irreplaceable to say the least for its strong impact in the MCU.

The director, who directed Holland’s debut as Spider-Man precisely in Civil War, he declared:

Tom is taking over the place that was once Robert Downey Jr. for Marvel… which is the fan favorite character and, in many ways, the soul of the entire Marvel universe. He has a strong spirit and is vulnerable, just like Peter Parker from the comics.

