director Justin Lin abandons the film in the middle of filming

blow for Fast and Furious 10 renamed FastX. Just days after filming began and after Vin Diesel shared photos of Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron (as well as a video with Justin Lin), director Justin Lin suddenly announces his departure.

The one who was at the head of Tokyo Drift, Fast and Furious 4, 5, 6 and 9 and who was supposed to oversee the final double episode of the saga abandons the future of the adventures of Vin Diesel and his family while he has been working hard on it for two years.

Justin Lin nevertheless remains a producer. It is unclear who will take over as director and whether filming will be put on hold pending the appointment of a successor.

“With the support of Universal, I have made the complicated decision to step down as director of Fast X although I will remain on the project as a producer.” shared Justin Lin on social media. “Over more than 10 years and 5 films, we have been able to film the best actors, the best stunts, and the best car chases. On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud to help build the most eclectic franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew, and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the Fast Family.“.

FastX is announced for May 2022 with Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson and of course Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Daniela Melchior and certainly John Cena.

