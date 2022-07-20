DIRECTOR LE-VAN KIET PUT HIS STAMP ON NEW STAR+ ORIGINAL MOVIE, “THE PRINCESS”

This week, Star+ audiences embark on a medieval adventure that demolishes everything known so far in the field of fairy tales. On Friday, July 22, it premieres on the service of streaming “The princess”an original film produced by and starring actress Joey King which follows a bold and determined princess in her ruthless fight to defend her family and his kingdom against the cruel usurper who wants to seize his father’s throne.

The action-packed film is directed by Vietnamese filmmaker Le Van Kietwho with his unique gaze imprinted his unmistakable stamp on history.

A story like “The princess” It needed to be told by a director with experience in action movies, but who also had a special ability to connect with the audience through the characters. To achieve this, the filmmakers brought in Kiet, an emerging figure in Asian cinema whose 2019 revenge martial arts flick, “Fury”, was selected as Vietnam’s nominee for best international film at the 92a Oscars edition®.

Kiet was especially dazzled by the possibility of portraying the princess’s heroic journey throughout the film. On the one hand, he warmed to the clever structure of the script. On the other hand, he knew that the film’s stunning settings were ideal for presenting the increasingly elaborate endurance tests that the heroine must overcome throughout the story. “There is an evolution of the princess that goes from her adolescence to adulthood. By the end of the film, the princess is a grown woman who thinks about her life differently. That seemed like something very new to me. The movie has all this youthful stuff, but there’s also a maturity about it.”Kiet comments.

Narrate the heroic journey of “The princess” it required the joining forces of Kiet and King with a powerful cast, capable of enriching the story even more. For this, the director first summoned a partner long-standing, Norwegian-Vietnamese actress Veronica Ngowho collaborated with Kiet on “Fury” and in “The princess” plays Linh, the female lead’s mentor. Ngo again manages to demonstrate her tremendous talent for action, bringing tenderness and warmth to her role at the same time. “When Kiet introduced me to the story, he described it to me as a mixture of ‘Tangled’, ‘Brave’ and ‘The Raid’, which is a very famous martial arts movie in Asia. I was fascinated by the story because it is centered on a woman. It’s the first time you’re going to see a princess in a fight scene – it’s a great story for girls out there, fighting for something they believe in.”Ngo says.

The actor Dominic Cooper (“preacher”, “Agent Carter”) plays Lord Julius, the conniving yet charismatic antagonist who hatches a terrible plan of revenge against the princess when she refuses to marry him. ukrainian actress Olga Kurylenko brings to life Moira, Julius’ bloodthirsty escort who believes his superior should take the kingdom by force and murder the castle’s inhabitants. complete the cast of the film Ed Stoppard (“The Pianist”, “Youth”) as the king, Alex Reid (“unorthodox”, “The descent”) as the queen, and the Irish actress Katelyn Rose Downey like Violet.

Kiet felt like a fish in water creating the film’s action sequences, but the work was not his alone. The scenes were brought to life by the hand of Clayton Barber (“Creed: Champion’s Heart”, “Jessica Jones”), risk coordinator “The princess”which in turn summoned action specialists from France, Germany and Bulgaria.

Working closely with Kiet, Barber blended Eastern techniques with Western techniques to design the film’s twelve fight scenes, all detailed in the script. “In her evolution journey, the princess is still learning. She still hasn’t become the full-fledged warrior she is destined to be. Halfway through the movie, it seems that everything is lost, that she is not going to make it, and she suddenly achieves her goal ”Barber points out.

“The princess” premieres July 22, exclusively on Star+.





