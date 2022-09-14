Director of Customs says in that entity suitcases are not opened without the presence of the owner

Santo Domingo, DR.

The General Director of Customs, reacted to the complaint published by the Spanish youtuber Jordi Wild, after indicating that at Punta Cana International Airport, allegedly his mother was robbed of jewelry valued between “four thousand and five thousand euros”.

Eduardo Sanz Lovatón indicated that the members of Customs they do not open suitcases or search them without the presence of their owner.

“Important clarifying, @aduanard does not open suitcases or check them without the presence of the passenger. The passenger takes his/her luggage from the straps provided for it and then he/she takes it to the customs agents. Reason why if something is missing the responsibility is prior”, he wrote on his Twitter account.

In a video that exceeds 300 thousand views Jordi Wild, He said that when he told the story to some Dominicans, they told them that robberies are common and take place in the area of ​​the General Directorate of Customs.

“In Customs they must have, notify someone, they come, they open it, they take it away and see you later and people from the Dominican Republic have told us that they do it like this (he makes a constant sign)”, he explains.

It is unknown if the young man made the complaint to the authorities.