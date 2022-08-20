Director of Inposdom asks the Comptroller to audit the management of Adán Peguero and Katiuska del Carmen

Santo Domingo, DR.

The new general director of the Dominican Postal Institute (Inposdom), Erick Guzmán, requested through a communication to the Comptroller General of the Republic, Catalino Correa Hiciano, carry out an audit of that institution that covers the period from August 2020 to July 2022.

According to a press release, the audits of the management of Adam Peguero and Katiuska del Carmen Baez they seek to know the financial and administrative operations they carried out.

“I make the request for the purposes of the Comptroller’s Office as the control body of public resources, empowered by virtue of Law No.10-07, to have a detailed report on the administrative, operational and financial situation of this institution that we lead,” Guzmán said.

He stated that with the request seeks to ensure transparent and efficient management.

“We have assumed the commitment together with President Luis Abinader to carry out a management at the head of INPOSDOM, with optimal management of the resources of the Dominican State. That is our commitment, to make this institution a model of management and excellence,” said Guzmán.

Internal measures

Likewise, it announced the suspension of compensation and/or additional benefits not established in Law 105-13, giving up the use of the credit card assigned to your office.

In the same way, it ordered the cessation of benefits for the deputy directors and those in charge of areas, until the financial and administrative evaluations are completed, requested to the Comptroller General of the Republic, Bonuses and fuel allowances are also suspended.

“Our priority is the rescue and clean-up of INPOSDOM to ensure that it shines with its own light for the service it provides and for the resources it generates for the benefit of the Dominican State,” added Guzmán.

Erick Guzmán guaranteed that his management in the Dominican Postal Institute seeks to be aligned with the objectives established by the Government of President Luis Abinader, such as reduce public spending and ensure compliance with laws.

“Upon our arrival we have been carrying out surveys of the entity’s functioning in administrative, operational and physical plant matters, with a view to knowing and executing the resources in the best possible way,” he stressed.

It is expected that the audits carried out will reveal the opportunities for improvement in very sensitive areas such as the legal, logistical, administrative and operations aspects.