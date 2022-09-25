Director of Legal Medicine found dead in a motel

Emel Montagut Palace, Director of Legal Medicine of Norte de Santanderwas found dead this Saturday in a motel located in the La Parada neighborhood, in the Villa del Rosario municipality.

According to the first data collected, Palacio was with a woman in one of the rooms when he suffered a sudden heart attack.

The Metropolitan Police of Cucuta It is already under investigation. The woman is making an investigation into what happened.

The manager already came with coronary problems for some time, which would bring even closer to the hypothesis raised by the Police.

Palacio was noted for his work in the clarification of cases of rape of minors and refering to false positive cases who showed up at the apartment, his family says he was a man with a special dedication to his work “If someone told him that a loved one had died, that was 11:00 at night, he would go to Legal Medicine and help him with the process to deliver the body”

He also offered functions as a private doctor and gave alternative therapies to people who had chronic conditions. As well as offering aesthetic treatments to women to hide varicose veins.