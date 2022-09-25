Health

Director of Legal Medicine found dead in a motel

Photo of James James22 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read

Emel Montagut Palace, Director of Legal Medicine of Norte de Santanderwas found dead this Saturday in a motel located in the La Parada neighborhood, in the Villa del Rosario municipality.

According to the first data collected, Palacio was with a woman in one of the rooms when he suffered a sudden heart attack.

The Metropolitan Police of Cucuta It is already under investigation. The woman is making an investigation into what happened.

It might interest you: Mayor of Medellín sent Fico to “sell popsicles”

The manager already came with coronary problems for some time, which would bring even closer to the hypothesis raised by the Police.

Palacio was noted for his work in the clarification of cases of rape of minors and refering to false positive cases who showed up at the apartment, his family says he was a man with a special dedication to his work “If someone told him that a loved one had died, that was 11:00 at night, he would go to Legal Medicine and help him with the process to deliver the body”

He also offered functions as a private doctor and gave alternative therapies to people who had chronic conditions. As well as offering aesthetic treatments to women to hide varicose veins.

Source link

Photo of James James22 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read

Related Articles

Is it possible to strengthen our immune system through food?

6 mins ago

Darias announces a personalized and precision medicine plan for the National Health System

18 mins ago

Thus, physical exercise prevents tumors and combats sequelae.

29 mins ago

Medicine asks for access without a prescription to the gestagen pill

41 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button