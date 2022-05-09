Director of Police does not attend the call of deputies and Jesús Vásquez goes in his place

The Permanent Commission of Interior and Police, which is chaired by legislator Carlos Sánchez, invited for the first time the Director of the National Police (PN), Eduardo Alberto Thento talk about the recent deaths of civilians in police stations.

However, the head of the institution of order I leave the deputies “with the bun done”.

In his place was the Minister of the Interior and Police, Jesus (Chu) Vazquezwho justified the absence of the chief of the PN to the summons to the commission.

“I have come to give the pertinent explanations, remember that the National Police, the Directorate of Migration and others, they are under the umbrella of the Ministry of the Interior and Police,” said Vázquez.

In addition, the minister clarified that the head of the National Police “He has not been denied speaking”so that at the time it will pronounce itself in the face of the situation.

Despite the fact that these days the country has been surrounded by violence and the bad actions of law enforcement officials, the minister said that, “everything in life takes time”referring to the fact that the measures to improve police actions will be carried out in the long term.

“Although I would like it to be soon, this takes time, the installation of cameras in police stations is not achieved overnightthat necessarily needs a survey and deserves a whole structure”, pointed out Vázquez.

Today in the National Congress, the Permanent Commission of the Interior and Police summoned the heads of the country’s law enforcement entities to discuss current situations and exchange ideas about possible improvements.