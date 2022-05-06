Director of the Calventi hospital says they never retained a body

The director of Dr. Vinicio Calventi Hospital rejected that this health center retain the body of a man who died this Thursday while receiving medical assistance.

The doctor Jose Alfredo Alfaro Pla He assures that the body of Rafael Paredes, 48, was taken to the hospital morgue until a forensic doctor arrived to deliver the body to his relatives.

The head of the hospital reiterates that the version given to the public by a family member of the victim is false, that the body had not been delivered to him due to the lack of his signature, which he described as “something unusual.”

The doctor clarified that the relatives asked the hospital to deliver the body and the service personnel told him that they should wait for a forensic doctor to deliver it.

According to Alfaro Pla, due to the relatives’ desperation, he contacted the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif) and agreed to hand over the body. He indicated that after handing over the body to the relatives, they said they did not have the resources to remove it and left.

He stated that the relatives of the deceased presented themselves at the morgue with a coffin, but the body of the deceased was already swollen and did not fit in the funeral box.

According to Alfaro Pla, Paredes’ relatives left and looked for another coffin, and they were unable to enter the body either. He said that after other attempts, he went to the morgue of a funeral home owner and they managed to put the body in a coffin and remove it from the place.

After the incident, Dr. Alfaro Pla commented that the Vinicio Calventi Hospital “It does not retain deceased persons, regardless of their class, but they must understand that by law a procedure must be exhausted and wait for the arrival of a medical examiner from Inacif.”