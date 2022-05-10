Director of the National Police does not attend an appointment with deputies

Although the guest of the Permanent Commission of Interior and Police to explain about the latest police excesses was the general director of the National Policewho attended the meeting was his superior boss, the Minister of Interior and Police.

Given the questions from journalists about the absence of Major General Eduardo Alberto Thenthe head of that portfolio, Jesús (Chú) Vásquez, explained that he was in the company of the executive commissioner for the police transformation program, José Vila del Castillo, to give all the necessary information.

“As you know the address of the National Police and other directorates of the Dominican State are under the leadership of the Ministry of Interior and PoliceIn this case, it is the person who designs the citizen security policy,” he explained.

He stated that he responded to the call of the commissioners to report on the entire process of progress and reform that they are promoting in the uniform.

When asked if they were putting a “modarza” on Then, if he was forbidden to speak, Chu Vásquez specified that he has attended how many times he has been invited by the deputies.

He added that “other times I have asked to be invited.”

He recalled that the National Congress is a supervisory body and that it is doing this task very well.

The 14 measures

the minister of Interior and PoliceJesús (Chú) Vásquez, affirmed that the 14 measures recently announced to stop police abuses cannot be implemented immediately because it is necessary to evaluate what their cost would be and make the pertinent evaluations.

“These measures, like everything in life, take time,” he said.

He indicated that they are carrying out an uprising and that they are working to be able to implement those 14 announced measures.

“What I am telling you is that, for example, the installation of cameras in police stations, although we would like it to be today, is not achieved overnight. We are talking about a large number of police stations” , he expressed.

He added that “this necessarily merits an uprising” and having a structure to be able to monitor the barracks from the Ministry of Interior and Police.

The official, visibly annoyed at the journalists’ insistence on knowing the cost of these investments, indicated that if he was saying that they are doing a survey, how could he quickly quantify that before having the prices in place.

Chu Vásquez was interviewed by journalists before meeting, together with the executive commissioner for police reform, with members of the Permanent Commission of Interior and Policewho invited the director of the National Policemajor general Eduardo Alberto Thento give explanations about the recent police excesses that would have caused the death of three imprisoned young people.

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Alfredo Pacheco, participated in the meeting, which was held in the Hugo Tolentino Dipp Hall.